Lillian Mae Smith
June 13, 1949 - October 9, 2020
Tallahassee, FL, formerly of Monticello,, NY
Lillian Mae Smith of Tallahassee, FL, formerly of Monticello, NY, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020.
She was born on June 13, 1949 in Sussex, New Jersey to the late Fred Taggart and Emma Francisco.
Lillian will always be remembered for her fun, loving, jokeful personality. Her greatest joys have always been being a mom and Nanny. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered.
She is survived by two daughters: Kimberly Lopez and her husband, Marcos of Monticello and Judith Strang of Monticello, NY; a son, Christopher Smith and his wife, Michelle of Largo, FL; her boyfriend, Gary Corbett at home; six granddaughters, Cheyenne Smith of Monticello, NY, Brittany Menti of Austin, TX, Shelby, Hailey, Leah, and Kellie Taggart of Monticello, NY; three grandsons, Robert Smith of Monticello, NY, Marco Lopez of Monticello, NY and Stephen (Dakota) Smith of Largo, FL; as well as one brother, Kenneth Taggart and his wife, Lezlie of Wickenburg, AZ and sister, Mary VanDyke and her husband, John of Bensalem, PA. She was predeceased by her husband of 35 years Robert Smith in 2005; a son, Frederick Taggart in 2008 and two grandchildren Christopher and Cassandra Smith.
Visitation will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9pm at Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home, 55 St. John Street, Monticello, NY 12701. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 11am. Pastor Walter Haff will officiate. Burial will follow at Sullivan County Veterans Cemetery, Liberty, NY.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home for further information call 845-794-2700 or visit www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com