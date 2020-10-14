1/
Lillian Mae Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lillian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lillian Mae Smith
June 13, 1949 - October 9, 2020
Tallahassee, FL, formerly of Monticello,, NY
Lillian Mae Smith of Tallahassee, FL, formerly of Monticello, NY, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020.
She was born on June 13, 1949 in Sussex, New Jersey to the late Fred Taggart and Emma Francisco.
Lillian will always be remembered for her fun, loving, jokeful personality. Her greatest joys have always been being a mom and Nanny. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered.
She is survived by two daughters: Kimberly Lopez and her husband, Marcos of Monticello and Judith Strang of Monticello, NY; a son, Christopher Smith and his wife, Michelle of Largo, FL; her boyfriend, Gary Corbett at home; six granddaughters, Cheyenne Smith of Monticello, NY, Brittany Menti of Austin, TX, Shelby, Hailey, Leah, and Kellie Taggart of Monticello, NY; three grandsons, Robert Smith of Monticello, NY, Marco Lopez of Monticello, NY and Stephen (Dakota) Smith of Largo, FL; as well as one brother, Kenneth Taggart and his wife, Lezlie of Wickenburg, AZ and sister, Mary VanDyke and her husband, John of Bensalem, PA. She was predeceased by her husband of 35 years Robert Smith in 2005; a son, Frederick Taggart in 2008 and two grandchildren Christopher and Cassandra Smith.
Visitation will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9pm at Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home, 55 St. John Street, Monticello, NY 12701. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 11am. Pastor Walter Haff will officiate. Burial will follow at Sullivan County Veterans Cemetery, Liberty, NY.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home for further information call 845-794-2700 or visit www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home - Monticello
55 Saint John St
Monticello, NY 12701
(845) 794-2700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home - Monticello Ramsay's Funeral Homes Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved