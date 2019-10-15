|
Lillian May Ehre
October 19, 1930 - October 12, 2019
Port Jervis, NY
Mrs. Lillian May Ehre of Port Jervis, NY died Saturday, October 12, 2019 at St. Joseph's Place. She was 88. She was born October 19, 1930 in Port Jervis, NY, the daughter of the late Gustav Dubies and the late Anna Wolf Dubies.
Lillian was married to James Edward Ehre for 47 years before his passing in March of 2019.
Surviving are her daughter, Rhonda May Finch and her husband, Henry of Port Jervis, NY; sister, Genevieve Flury of Matamoras, PA; brother, Gustav "Gussie" Dubies of Port Jervis, NY; grandchildren, Austin Finch and his companion, Jasmine Burris of Port Jervis, NY, and Nicholas Finch of Port Jervis, NY; special niece, Annamarie Appel and her husband, Greg of Port Jervis, NY; great granddaughter, Sierra May Finch; also many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her sister, Marie Dubies, and her sister-in-law, Joan Dubies.
There will be no visitation. Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Cremation was held at MacLennan Hall Crematorium, Milford, PA.
A burial of cremains will be held at a later date at Pine Grove Cemetery, Matamoras, PA.
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771. 845.856.5191. For additional information, or to send a condolence note to the family, please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2019