Lillian Rasmussen-DePuy
September 19, 1926 - August 18, 2020
Euless, TX - Formerly of Newburgh, NY
Lillian Rasmussen-DePuy of Euless, TX, formerly of Newburgh entered into rest Tuesday, August 18, 2020. She was 93 years old.
Lillian was a bookkeeper for the Newburgh Free Library retiring after 25 years, during which time she made many long lasting friendships.
The daughter of the late Herman and Lillian (Howard) Ingram, Lillian was born September 19, 1926 in Newburgh. Lillian became a follower of Jesus Christ as a young girl and passed her beliefs onto her children. Active in her community and her church, she attended Goodwill Church in Montgomery, NY until six years ago when she relocated to Texas for health reasons.
Lillian is survived by her children: Claire "Skip" Rasmussen of Alamogordo, NM, Linda Lewis and husband, Larry of Euless, TX, Douglas Rasmussen and wife, Carolyn and Dylan DePuy, both of the Town of Newburgh; sister, Mary Ryan of the Town of Newburgh; grandchildren: Stacey Meiras, Jeff Rasmussen, James Rasmussen and Jessica Virk; six great-grandchildren; as well as nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Lillian was predeceased by her husband, Donald E. DePuy and siblings, Herman and Donald Ingram and Hazel Hamilton.
Visitation will take place from 4:30 to 7 p.m., Sunday August 23 at White, Venuto & Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 North Plank Road (Route 32), Town of Newburgh. Due to the continued public health concerns, please know that there is an occupancy limitation which may cause a wait time, please be respectful of your time visiting. Facial covering must be worn in the funeral home at all times, and social distancing must be practiced. Private graveside funeral service and burial will take place at Post Cemetery, U.S.M.A, West Point, NY.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Lillian's memory to Community Hospice of Texas, 6100 Western Place, Suite 105, Fort Worth, TX 76107 – www.chot.org
or to Samaritan's Purse – www.Samaritanspurse.org/donate
Funeral arrangements under the direction of White, Venuto & Morrill FCS, 845-562-6550, visit www.WhiteandVenutoFuneralHome.com