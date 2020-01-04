|
Lillian Yanez Pipkin
August 10, 1923 - October 12, 2019
Formerly of Newburgh, NY
On Saturday, October 12, 2019 Lillian Yanez Pipkin, loving mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 96 in Lakeside, CA.
Lillian was born on August 10, 1923, in Nichols, FL. In 1928 she moved, with her parents and sisters, to NYC. Ever a devoted student, Lillian attended school in NYC, and graduated from Hunter College High School, and then Hunter College, where she majored in geography and minored in Spanish. Later she received her Masters in Science and Education from State University College at New Paltz.
In 1945, she married N.C. Pipkin and they raised two sons, Andrew and Christopher. Upon graduation from Hunter College she was hired by Coast and Geoditic Services, NYC, as a cartographer. She then became a City Planner for the City of Orange, NJ, and then for Regional Plan Association in Poughkeepsie. In 1952, she moved to Newburgh, NY with her family. In 1959, her husband was hired by Columbia Petroleum, and they moved to Cucuta, Colombia.
Being fluent in Spanish it was not long before she began tutoring the wives and employees of Columbia Petroleum, a subsidiary of Texaco, and she was quickly hired as a teacher in the company's school teaching children of the employees. In 1963, they moved back to Newburgh, where she accepted a position teaching 3rd grade at Balmville school. It was during this time that she received her master's degree. For many years Lillian also taught ESL classes to doctors who came to St. Luke's Hospital from around the world. After many years of being a highly respected teacher, in 1989, she retired from teaching, continuing to travel the USA, and the world.
In 2008, she moved to San Diego to live with her son, Chris and his wife Linda. Lillian was preceded in death by her mother and father, Esther and John; her sister, Viola Alicia; her husband, N.C.; and her sons, Andrew and Christopher.
She is survived by a sister, Adelfa Gutierrez; grandson, John Pipkin and wife, Amanda, granddaughter, Jamie Pipkin, as well as nieces, nephews and cousins.
In Lillian's memory donations can be made to the WWF, 1250 24th St. NW, PO Box 97180, Washington, D.C. 20090-7180.
A service to celebrate her life is being planned for spring 2020 in Newburgh.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020