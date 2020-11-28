1/1
Lillie O. Lewis
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lillie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lillie O. Lewis
December 5, 1941 - November 18, 2020
Middletown, NY
Lillie O. Lewis of Middletown, NY, a retired bus driver for the Yonkers School District, passed away on November 18, 2020 in Garnet Health Medical Center. She was 78.
The daughter of the late Martha Lewis, she was born on December 5, 1941 in Brooklyn, NY.
She Loved to make jewelry and Loved to watch TV. Mommy liked to read the bible and praise her Lord!
She is survived by her children: Shawn Nicholas, Nicky Willard, Roger Miller, Tanya Lewis, Lerredick Lewis, and Corey T. Nicholas; grandchildren: Lashawn Ramsoondar, Tropea Pace, Shawnnta Hinnds, Jemel Pace; 32 great-grandchildren and nine great great-grandchildren and Jimmy Pace, her son-in-law.
Martha Lewis, mother of Lillie O. Lewis; daughters, Tony Ramsoondar and Martha Pace, all now Rest in Peace together!
To My Mother and Friend, The Most Beautiful Forgiving Loving Person I know! I love You and we will miss you so much! "Corey T. Nicholas"
A Funeral Service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday November 29th at the Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc., 72 West Main St., Middletown, NY. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 343-6023 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home
72 W Main Street
Middletown, NY 10940
8453436023
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved