Lillie O. Lewis
December 5, 1941 - November 18, 2020
Middletown, NY
Lillie O. Lewis of Middletown, NY, a retired bus driver for the Yonkers School District, passed away on November 18, 2020 in Garnet Health Medical Center. She was 78.
The daughter of the late Martha Lewis, she was born on December 5, 1941 in Brooklyn, NY.
She Loved to make jewelry and Loved to watch TV. Mommy liked to read the bible and praise her Lord!
She is survived by her children: Shawn Nicholas, Nicky Willard, Roger Miller, Tanya Lewis, Lerredick Lewis, and Corey T. Nicholas; grandchildren: Lashawn Ramsoondar, Tropea Pace, Shawnnta Hinnds, Jemel Pace; 32 great-grandchildren and nine great great-grandchildren and Jimmy Pace, her son-in-law.
Martha Lewis, mother of Lillie O. Lewis; daughters, Tony Ramsoondar and Martha Pace, all now Rest in Peace together!
To My Mother and Friend, The Most Beautiful Forgiving Loving Person I know! I love You and we will miss you so much! "Corey T. Nicholas"
A Funeral Service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday November 29th at the Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc., 72 West Main St., Middletown, NY. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 343-6023 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com