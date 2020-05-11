Lina Luisa Lucio
June 10, 1937 - April 21, 2020
Port Jervis, NY
Lina Luisa Lucio a longtime resident of Port Jervis, NY passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020. She was 82.
She was born June, 10, 1937 in Udine, Italy, the daughter of the late Zeno DiComun and the late Luisa Adami DiComun.
Lina married Pietro Lucio in Cannes, France on July 5, 1960. He was the love of her life and they were inseparable until his passing in 2013. She had recently moved to Holmes, NY to be closer to her daughter and her family.
She is survived by her daughter, Nicole Guggisberg of Carmel, NY, her husband, Richard and three grandchildren: Peter, Alan and Stefanie Guggisberg; many nephews and nieces and relatives in France and Italy.
She was predeceased by her sister, Licia Della Pietra of Udine, Italy.
Lina was a member of St. Mary's Church in Port Jervis and worked at St. Joseph's Church in Matamoras, PA as a cook and housekeeper in for many years retiring at the age of 76.
She enjoyed cooking, gardening, dancing and spending time with friends and her grandchildren which she adored. She was also very fond of animals and loved feeding her birds and taking care of her cat Basil and many others that came into her life throughout the years including her grand furbabies.
We will miss her dearly but are comforted to know that she is now reunited with her beloved Peter forever.
There will be no visitation or funeral as per her wishes.
A very special thanks go to Gray-Parker Funeral Home Inc. for bringing her home to Port Jervis for her final journey and her cremation at the MacLennan Hall Crematorium.
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771. 845.856.5191 For additional information, directions, or to send a condolence note to the family, please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com
June 10, 1937 - April 21, 2020
Port Jervis, NY
Lina Luisa Lucio a longtime resident of Port Jervis, NY passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020. She was 82.
She was born June, 10, 1937 in Udine, Italy, the daughter of the late Zeno DiComun and the late Luisa Adami DiComun.
Lina married Pietro Lucio in Cannes, France on July 5, 1960. He was the love of her life and they were inseparable until his passing in 2013. She had recently moved to Holmes, NY to be closer to her daughter and her family.
She is survived by her daughter, Nicole Guggisberg of Carmel, NY, her husband, Richard and three grandchildren: Peter, Alan and Stefanie Guggisberg; many nephews and nieces and relatives in France and Italy.
She was predeceased by her sister, Licia Della Pietra of Udine, Italy.
Lina was a member of St. Mary's Church in Port Jervis and worked at St. Joseph's Church in Matamoras, PA as a cook and housekeeper in for many years retiring at the age of 76.
She enjoyed cooking, gardening, dancing and spending time with friends and her grandchildren which she adored. She was also very fond of animals and loved feeding her birds and taking care of her cat Basil and many others that came into her life throughout the years including her grand furbabies.
We will miss her dearly but are comforted to know that she is now reunited with her beloved Peter forever.
There will be no visitation or funeral as per her wishes.
A very special thanks go to Gray-Parker Funeral Home Inc. for bringing her home to Port Jervis for her final journey and her cremation at the MacLennan Hall Crematorium.
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771. 845.856.5191 For additional information, directions, or to send a condolence note to the family, please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 11 to May 15, 2020.