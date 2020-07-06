1/1
Linda A. Keenan
1952 - 2020
October 3, 1952 - July 3, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Linda A. Keenan of Newburgh, NY passed away unexpectedly the evening of July 3, 2020 at St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital, Newburgh surrounded by her beloved husband and family. She was the daughter of the late Frank and Louise Liberti and was born on October 3, 1952 in Manhattan, NY.
Survivors include beloved husband, Daniel T. Keenan Sr.; son, Daniel Keenan Jr. and daughter, Laura Thomas; sister, Paula Ringwald and sister-in-law, Kathy O'Neill. She was a loving grandmother and aunt to many nieces and nephews.
Linda lived her life by the golden rule: "Treat others how you would want to be treated" and she truly lived life that way. To say she was a caring person would be an understatement. She was always there to listen to anyone's problems and help any way she could. No matter how difficult, she would find a way.
Linda loved to travel, enjoyed eating out and spending time with her husband. Her cherished memories were enjoying laughs, reminiscing with friends, being with family during the holidays and going on cruises as well as other getaways. She was an extraordinary person who held everyone she met close to her heart.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Hudson Valley Funeral Home, Inc., 239 Quassaick Avenue (Rte 94), New Windsor, NY. Due to the continued public health concerns of Covid-19, all attendees must wear facial covering, and there will be an attendance limitation in the building at all times. Social distancing must be practiced within the building and outside of the building.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Sacred Heart Church, Newburgh. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, New Windsor, NY.
Arrangements are under the care of Hudson Valley Funeral Home, 845-562-4411.

Published in Times Herald-Record from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hudson Valley Funeral Home Inc
239 Quassaick Ave
New Windsor, NY 12553
(845) 562-4411
