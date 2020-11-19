Linda A. Mears
August 13, 1953 - November 17, 2020
Livingston Manor, NY
Linda A. Mears of Livingston Manor, NY, an accountant and a lifelong area resident, died Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the Catskill Regional Medical Center, Harris, NY. She was 67.
The daughter of the late Kenneth R. and Betty I. Gransbury Mears, she was born August 13, 1953 in Roscoe, NY. Linda enjoyed spending time outdoors; she always loved tending to her flower gardens, hunting, fishing, and camping. Linda was a bighearted and caring person who loved animals; she was a well known member of the community whom everyone knew and adored.
Survivors include her sons, Douglas Fries and his wife, Christina of Alabama and Adam Hollenbeck of Livingston Manor, NY; two grandchildren, Mia and Marek; one brother, Allan Mears of Livingston Manor, NY; one niece and one nephew.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 & 7 to 9 p.m., Saturday, November 21 in the Harris Funeral Home, Railroad Ave. Roscoe, NY.
Memorial contributions in Linda's name may be made to Ride2Survive Sullivan County, Inc. PO Box 282, Youngsville, NY 12791.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Harris Funeral Home, Railroad Ave. Roscoe, NY. www.Harris-FH.com
607-498-4929 or 845-439-5200.