Pastor Linda Abraham
April 16, 1960 - December 11, 2019
Kiamesha Lake, NY
Pastor Linda Abraham transitioned unexpectedly, but peacefully, from this life, December 11th, 2019 at her home in Kiamesha Lake, New York. Pastor Abraham was born Linda Michelle Alli on April 16th, 1960 in Monticello Hospital. She is the second child of Deacon Gerald Alli and Pastor Mary Alli.
In 1977, Linda graduated a year early from Monticello High School and moved to Poughkeepsie, New York to go to Dutchess County Community College. Over the years, Linda moved to Atlanta, Georgia in 1983, to Stewart, Florida in 1985, and to Richmond, Virginia in 1989. Around 1996, after 20 plus years, Linda moved back to Monticello where she lived for the remainder of her life.
Pastor Abraham worked tirelessly as a patient advocate for 40 years, approximately twenty of which for Crystal Run Village. She was also a licensed foster parent for Abbot House and finished her time of employment working for Sullivan County ARC.
In Monticello, Linda was called to the ministry and founded Unity Mission Temple Church. After several years of independent services, she decided to work in conjunction with her parents newly formed church, the Pentecostal House of Prayer Church. The two churches acquired a building at 6 Holmes Street in Monticello and transformed that building into their new home church.
Linda is survived by her loving parents: Deacon Gerald and Pastor Mary Alli; her siblings: Gerald Alli and his wife, Patricia Hall-Alli, Helen Alli, and Joseph Alli and his wife, Sherneice Gatewood-Alli; her nieces and nephews: Michael Melton, Ingrid Graziano and her husband, Hamilton Graziano, Andrew Alli, Alexandra Alli, Emma Alli, Mistah Alli, Joseph Alli Jr., and Aaliyah Alli. She was predeceased by her daughter, Astar Coleman.
Funeral services will be held December 18th and 19th. On Wednesday, December 18th, the wake and viewing will be held at the Unity Mission Temple/Pentecostal House of Prayer Church, 6 Holmes Street, Monticello, New York, from 5 to 8 p.m. On Thursday, December 19th, her funeral service will be held at 12 noon at First Baptist Church, 28 Liberty Street, Monticello, New York. Burial will take place at Rock Ridge Cemetery and there will be a repast at First Baptist Church afterwards.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019