Linda Ann Jackson
April 24, 1939 - March 2, 2020
Middletown, NY
Linda Ann Jackson, a lifelong area resident, entered into rest on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Middletown Park in the Town of Wallkill. She was 80 years of age.
The daughter of the late Walter and Martha Jacobus Smith, she was born on April 24, 1939 in Middletown, NY.
Linda was a retired hairdresser and was the owner and operator of Linda's Beauty Fair in Otisville, NY. She was a member of the North Congregational Church in Middletown, a member of the Ontario Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary and an avid bowler, having bowled in leagues at Middletown Lanes and 17-84 Bowling Lanes. Linda was devoted to her family. She loved her children and grandchildren and never missed any activity that involved them. At her beauty shop in Otisville, everyone loved her and told her all their woes…she was a great listener. She was a kind, generous lady and everyone was always happy to be around her. There is not one person who didn't love Linda!
Survivors include her children: James D. Jackson of Myrtle Beach, SC, Kellie L. Fairweather and her husband, Steve of Middletown and Jodi S. Jashembowski and her husband, Donald of Middletown; her grandchildren: Steven James Fairweather, Ryan Robert Fairweather, Tyler John Jashembowski and Casey Lynne Jashembowski; her great-grandson, Kyle James Fairweather; her brother, Arthur Koeppel of Middletown and several nieces and nephews. Linda was predeceased by her parents, and brother, Billy Smith.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 4 to 7:30 p.m., Saturday, March 7th at the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, 26 Grove St., Middletown, NY. Funeral services will begin at 7:30 p.m. with Reverend Jeffrey Farley officiating. Cremation will take place at the Cedar Hill Crematory, Newburgh, NY. Following cremation, Linda's cremains will be interred in the family plot in Clove Cemetery, Sussex, NJ.
Memorial contributions in Linda's honor may be made to the , 2 Jefferson Plaza, Suite 103, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, Middletown, NY. For directions, or to send a condolence to the family please visit www.connellfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020