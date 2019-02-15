|
Mrs. Linda Chappell
December 17, 1951 - February 13, 2019
Wallkill, NY
Linda Lee Chappell , 67, of Middletown, NY, passed away on February 13, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center, Middletown, NY.
Linda was born in Goshen, NY to Marguerite Redding and Ralston Grassfield on December 17, 1951. She attended Middletown High School. She went on to earn a degree in cosmetology from Middletown Beauty School. She worked as a hairdresser at Horton Memorial Hospital and owned her own hair salon for a period of time. She enjoyed researching genealogy and traced her family's ancestry to an original colonial line of the 1400s.
Linda is survived by her son, Jody Kehm, his three children, his fiancée, Gordana, her daughter, Sarah Tice and her husband, Russell Tice and their two children; her siblings: Laura Mosso, Marjorie Grassfield, Robert Grassfield, Kim Schulz, Robin Cutler and Wayne Grassfield. She was raised in a large family with nine siblings. She has many nieces and nephews and other family members whom she loved very much. She is predeceased in death by her husband, Lucius H. Chappell; her parents; and 3 siblings: John Willis, Paul Grassfield, and Tina Marie Hayes.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the wonderful doctors and nurses who cared for her.
A memorial service will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, February 18 at Martinez- Morse Funeral Home, Middletown, NY. Burial will follow at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 19, at Orange County Veterans Cemetery in Goshen NY.
Memorial donations may be made to The . Messages of condolences may be left at www.MorseFuneralHome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2019