Linda Graham

July 30, 1962 - May 21, 2020

Ellenville, NY

Linda Graham of Ellenville, formerly of Marlboro, entered into rest on Thursday, May 21, 2020. She was 57.

Daughter of the late William E. and Janet (Rodak) Gallaher, she was born on July 30, 1962 in Peekskill, NY.

Linda, who loved butterflies, was a former Branch Manager for Riverside Bank in Newburgh, NY.

Survivors include her companion, Walter Ducker; two sons, Joseph Rotondo and his wife Janice of Wurtsboro and Perley "PJ" J. Heady and his wife Nicole of Wallkill; two daughters, Ashley L. Heady of Iowa, and Victoria L. Allison and her husband Justin of Wurtsboro; five brothers: William Gallaher of Dover Plains, Peter Gallaher of New Windsor, Todd Gallaher of Wappingers Falls, George Gallaher of Poughkeepsie and Stephen Gallaher, also of Poughkeepsie; eight grandchildren with one on the way, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Linda was predeceased by a sister, Laurel Viola.

Visitation and a Funeral Service will be private at White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Road, Newburgh, NY.

Private cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Crematory.

Inurnment will take place at a later date at the Assumption Cemetery in the Town of Cortlandt.

Arrangements are under the care of White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Road, Newburgh, NY.



