Linda Helen (Williams) Tribble
1951 - 2020
Linda Helen Williams Tribble
January 22, 1951 - May 10, 2020
Wappingers Falls, NY
Linda Helen Williams Tribble of Wappingers Falls, NY passed unexpectedly on Sunday, May 10, 2020. She was the devoted wife to husband, Richard Tribble.
Linda was born on January 22, 1951 in the Bronx, NY. She was the daughter of the late Charles Williams and Helen Kincade Williams. She graduated Evander Childs High School, in the Bronx, NY in 1969. Once her children were school aged, Linda became an Assistant Teacher at Rainbow Nursery School in Scotchtown, NY. She later moved to Wappingers Falls and worked for Walmart as a department manager for 17 years.
Linda was a long time member of the Scotchtown Presbyterian Church where she served as a Deacon and a current member of the First Presbyterian Church in Wappingers Falls. She enjoyed attending church services and had strong faith in God.
She is survived by her sons, Anthony Viglietta and his wife, Jennifer of Maybrook, NY, Christopher Viglietta and his wife, Kristine of Newtown, CT, and her daughter, Stephanie Blanchard and her husband, Robert of Conway, AR. Linda was the loving grandmother to Billy Viglietta and his fiancé, Shannon Coleman, Victoria and Gillian Viglietta, Gwendolyn and Collin Viglietta, and Genevieve and Evan Blanchard. Her step son, John also survives. She leaves behind her brother, Charles Williams and his wife, Sherry of Cary, NC, in addition to many cousins, nieces, and nephews. She is predeceased by the father of her children, Anthony Viglietta.
Linda was a dedicated mother and grandmother. She treasured spending time with her family and embraced every moment with them. She attended every band concert, sporting event and special event for her children and grandchildren. She will be remembered for her giving heart, her love for animals and her devotion to her family. Linda will be sadly missed by many and will remain in our hearts forever.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date at the Scotchtown Presbyterian Church.
Contributions in Linda's memory may be made to Scotchtown Presbyterian Church, 367 Blumel Road, Middletown, NY 10941, or Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts of Dutchess County, P.O. Box 4, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590.
Arrangements are under the direction of Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home, 55 E. Main Street, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590. To send a personal condolence, please visit our website at www.StraubCatalanoHalvey.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

9 entries
May 22, 2020
So sorry for your loss.
May 21, 2020
Linda was my cousin whom I had not seen in 61 years. We finally got to meet at my brothers funeral. I remember her as a little girl,but after we met again I found her to be a lovely lady. She will be missed by all who knew her. I know I will miss corresponding with her via the internet. Rest in peace lovely lady.
Eugene Burke
May 21, 2020
Linda was always ready with a smile when my girls attended Rainbow Nursery School. They have lots of fond memories of her. Hugs to you all.
The Andreozzi Family
May 21, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Linda was a very good friend to myself & many who worked with her at Walmart. She will be dearly missed by all.
Cindee Owens
May 21, 2020
No words can express my sorrow for the sudden loss of my good friend. Linda was a kind and warm person who never had bad things to say and had a good heart. I will miss her.
Aron Koosis
Coworker
May 21, 2020
Mom, I miss you so much. The day you came into my life I was blessed. You were a mom to me and ALWAYS loved me and all of us unconditionally. I will always admire that strength in you and never forget it. Thank you sweet, loving lady, now watching over us. Rest in peace. I love you ❤
Jennifer
Family
May 20, 2020
Linda was amazing person, She had a Heart of Gold and will be deeply missed. She love her family so much. Linda I will miss our talks.
Steven Woodbeck
Coworker
May 20, 2020
We had so many good times, penny socials, movies, shopping, parties. We worked together for many years. I wish she would have had more time to enjoy her retirement. I can't believe you're gone, I'm gonna miss all your snoopy posts that always put a smile on my face. Rest in peace dear friend.
Julie Scully
May 20, 2020
Linda , you will be so very missed, I enjoyed working with you so much. Rest in Peace my friend.
Beth Zarantonello
