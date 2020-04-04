|
Linda Jane (Gresham) Carroll
November 8, 1946 - April 3, 2020
Murrells Inlet, SC - formerly of Montgomery, NY
Linda Jane (Gresham) Carroll entered into rest on Friday, April 3, 2020 at Tidelands Health Waccamaw Community Hospital in Murrells Inlet, SC after complications from a short illness. She was 73 years young. Linda was born on November 8, 1946 in Middletown, NY to the late Anna and Elbert Gresham, the eldest of three sisters. She attended Montgomery High School and graduated from The Beauty School of Middletown. She was a licensed beautician for many years. Linda was a member of the Maybrook and Hamptonburgh Senior Groups.
Linda married the love of her life, George Carroll, on November 11, 1967 in Montgomery, NY. On November 11, 1997, she and George renewed wedding vows on the Beachcomber Beach in St. Thomas, USVI with their children present.
Known to many as "Little Linda," she is remembered as having the most caring, giving heart. Linda would do anything for her family and friends, as well as others, whether she had the means or not. She always had an open door for all of her children's friends. Linda absolutely loved family and looked forward to weekly Sunday "Family Dinner" with the entire family present, which evolved to up to 18 family members, and sometimes more when grandchildren would bring a friend along. She enjoyed hosting Christmas Day just as much, anything to have her children, grandchildren and extended family together. Linda was blessed to care for each and every grandchild until they at least entered kindergarten, some even longer.
Linda was a beloved daughter, wife, sister, mother, grandmother, niece, aunt, cousin and friend. The lives Linda touched will be forever better for it. She is survived by her husband of 52 blessed years, George Carroll; daughters: Michelle Suleski (Donald) of Pine Bush, NY and Kelly VanDover (Robert) of Middletown, NY; son: Gregory Carroll of Montgomery, NY. She was blessed with 11 grandchildren: Andrew Carroll, Cory VanDover, Aaron Carroll, Kayleigh VanDover, Alex Carroll, Megan Feist (Logan), Alyssa Carroll, Ariana Carroll, Daniel McClure, Abigail Suleski and Kayla Suleski as well as two great-grandsons: Dominick Carroll and Aiden Carroll; her sisters: Barbara (Gresham) Stubecki (Stan) and Elizabeth "Betty" (Gresham) Galletly. Linda had many cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends both in NY and SC. She will be greatly missed by all, as well as by her beloved pug, Cooper. Until we meet again, fond memories of Linda will live in and through each and everyone she knew.
The family would like to send their greatest thanks to the nurses and staff at Tidelands Health Waccamaw Community Hospital, especially Drs. Ouzts and Young. Their efforts were valiant and unending.
Cremation will take place at Burroughs Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Murrells Inlet, SC. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020