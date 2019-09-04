|
|
Linda L. (Miedema) Buckbee
October 29, 1958 - September 1, 2019
Warwick, NY
Linda L. (Miedema) Buckbee, of Warwick, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on September 1, 2019 at St. Anthony Community Hospital after a six month battle with liver cancer. She was 60 years old. Born on October 29, 1958 in Middletown, NY, she was the daughter of Janet Oosting and the late Thomas Miedema.
She grew up on the family farm in Mt. Hope, NY. She graduated from Minisink Valley High School, Class of 1976, Orange County Community College, Class of 1978, and Dordt College, Class of 1980. After graduating college, she was employed at KW Control Systems in Middletown, NY from 1980-83. Linda was the Orange County Dairy Princess 1982-83.
She married Wisner H. Buckbee, Jr. on October 14, 1983 and worked at the Wisner Farms Dairy in Warwick, NY as a milker and all around farm help. Linda was a member of Goshen Christian Reformed Church where she was formerly a Sunday School teacher and Calvinettes (GEMS) leader and actively a member of the Care Committee, Women's Sewing Circle, Handbell Choir, and Good News Bible Study Group.
She was a wonderful loving wife to her husband, Wisner Jr. and they recently celebrated 35 years together and a loving mother of four daughters: Gwynneth, Brigitte, Charity and Hannah, and Grammy of Mason and Caleb. She is also survived by her mother, Janet Miedema of Mt. Hope; brothers, Jim Miedema and his wife, Barb of Greenville, Mike Miedema of South Centerville, Thomas (Bud) Miedema and his wife, Marie of Mt. Hope, and Joe Miedema and his wife, Ceann of Greenville; a sister, Janet (Penny) Antona and her husband, Tom of Ridgebury. She is also survived by nieces and nephews: Jimmy, Jackie, Paul, Sue, Kevin, Jenny, Bob, Jay, Dawn, Shanna, Mike, Meagan, Evan, Sara, Darren, Cerissa, Brendan, Faith, Hope, Will, Becky, Mandy, Katey, Corinne, Tyler, Seth, Kim, Justin, Krista, Blane, Shane, Samantha, Alex and Skip.
Visitation will be on Friday, September 6th, from 4 to 6 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, NY. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Goshen Christian Reformed Church, followed by interment in Warwick Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be sent to Goshen Christian Reformed Church, 2440 Route 17A, Goshen, NY 10924, or a Christian .
Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY 10990. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019