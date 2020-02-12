|
|
Linda Lee Smith
June 1, 1948 - February 5, 2020
Formerly of Port Jervis, NY
Ms. Linda Lee Smith of Pen Argyl, PA and longtime resident of Port Jervis passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at St. Luke's Anderson Campus in Easton, PA. She was 71.
She was born June 1, 1948 in Tuxedo, NY the daughter of the late Dean Conklin and the late Grace Kyles Conklin.
Linda was married for 41 years to Robert Smith prior to his death in 2008.
Linda worked for many years as a Line Worker for Kolmar Labs in Port Jervis and more recently for Artworks in Port Jervis.
A family statement read: Linda was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, sister and aunt. Her entire life was about caring for her family. Whether it be cooking (as she was an excellent cook and will always be remembered for her chicken and spaghetti), or cleaning, or watching the children, her family could always count on her to be helpful in any way she could. She was a good, kindhearted woman and she will be missed very much by her family and friends.
Surviving are her sons, Robert Smith of Pen Argyl, PA and Douglas Smith ofPort Jervis, NY; daughters, Dawn Smithof Daytona Beach, FL and Melinda Rysdyke of Port Jervis, NY; sisters: Grace Ann Martini and husband Robertof Chester, NY, Phyllis Sigler and husband Gene of Port Jervis, NY, Irene Barbarino and husband John of Port Jervis, NY, Mary Kurtz and husband Daniel of Port Jervis, NY, Joan Manning of Port Jervis, NY; sister-in-law:Mabel Conklin of Lancaster, PA; nine grandchildren: Krista Strouse and huband Chris, Adam Murphy, Douglas Robert Murphy,Brittany Murphy, Amanda Lynn Smith, Douglas William Smith, Jr., Richard Rysdyke, Jr., Jennifer Rose Rysdyke and Gavin Steven Smith; twelve great-grandchildren: Chase, Avery, Hayden, Richard III, Hannah, Kayden, Madison, Doug, Jr., Lyric, Makenna, Ian and Hailey; also several nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her sister, Agnes Margarum; brothers Dean Conklin and his wife Anna, Leslie Conklin; brother-in-law Shawn Murabito, and sons-in-law Edward Murphy, Jr. and Richard Ryskyke.
Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Roosa Fleming VFW Post #161, 47-51 Owen St., Port Jervis, NY 12771,
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771 845.856.5191 For additional information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family visit grayparkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2020