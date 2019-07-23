|
|
Linda Lew Dollard
October 26, 1954 - July 19, 2019
Rock Hill, NY
Linda Lew Dollard of Rock Hill passed away on Friday, July 19th at the age of 64. A lifetime resident of Sullivan County, Linda grew up in Monticello and spent most of her adult life living in Rock Hill, where she loved watching the sunset turn "sky blue pink" over Wanaksink Lake.
Linda spent more than 30 years of her life in Sullivan County schools, both as an elementary school teacher and an administrator at BOCES, running the gifted and talented program. Linda was an adjunct college professor and published four books focused on igniting creativity in the elementary classroom. Teaching was Linda's lifelong passion. She had a one-of-a-kind, creativity-inducing style, and encouraged daily dancing, unique perspectives and a love for art and reading. Linda gave her students the tools to engage meaningfully with the natural world. Her students will always remember the lasting impact she had on their young hearts and minds.
While Linda spent most of her life teaching, she spent the rest of it learning. She was interesting because she was interested, and a firm believer that only boring people get bored. Linda was a voracious reader and a master of interesting linguistic, historical and nature-based facts. Linda was a creator, a baker, a cloud watcher, a collector, and a wildflower picker from the time she was a child. She loved Elvis. She was a wild woman with an unrestrained laugh that could be contagious in the most inappropriate moments.
Friends of Linda will remember her as a caring, loyal and non-judgmental constant. Though she tended toward brutal honesty, she always showed up for friends and family when it mattered most. Linda was witty and mischievous - she could say something that made you uncomfortable, then instantly lighten the mood with her off-kilter sense of humor. She was a gem. A mother who loved her children more than anything and extended that love to her children's friends. She cultivated a welcoming household where friends dropped in unexpectedly just to spend an hour and have a laugh.
Linda will be missed by everyone whose lives she touched. She leaves behind her family, Vinne, Brady and Vince; her parents, Bucky and Gloria Roche; and her two brothers and their wives, Bob and Hope Roche, and Randy and Holly Roche. Along with her many in-laws, her nieces and nephews, her crazy cats and her life-long friends.
At Linda's request, there will not be formal services. The family will be gathering to celebrate Linda's life privately. They would love to hear from anyone - please feel free to send a letter to the family at 21 Sylvan Shore Road, Rock Hill, NY 12775.
Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Monticello NY; for additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 23 to July 24, 2019