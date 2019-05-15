Home

POWERED BY

Services
Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home
154 East Main Street
Port Jervis, NY 12771
(845) 856-3312
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
3:00 PM
Rural Valley Cemetery
Cuddebackville, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Blake
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda M. Blake


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Linda M. Blake Obituary
Linda M. Blake
April 10, 1950 - May 8, 2019
Port Jervis, NY
Linda M. Blake, age 69 of Port Jervis, NY, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Westchester Medical Center, Valhalla, NY. Linda was born on April 10, 1950 in the Bronx, NY, the daughter of Robert and Nettie Pitti Blake.
She worked for Jamesway Department Store in Montague, New Jersey until the store closing.
Linda is survived by her brother, James J. Blake and his wife, Sharon of Mountaindale, NY and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held 3 p.m., Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Rural Valley Cemetery, Cuddebackville, NY.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY; for information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 15 to May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now