Linda M. Blake
April 10, 1950 - May 8, 2019
Port Jervis, NY
Linda M. Blake, age 69 of Port Jervis, NY, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Westchester Medical Center, Valhalla, NY. Linda was born on April 10, 1950 in the Bronx, NY, the daughter of Robert and Nettie Pitti Blake.
She worked for Jamesway Department Store in Montague, New Jersey until the store closing.
Linda is survived by her brother, James J. Blake and his wife, Sharon of Mountaindale, NY and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held 3 p.m., Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Rural Valley Cemetery, Cuddebackville, NY.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY; for information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 15 to May 17, 2019