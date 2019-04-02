|
|
Linda Marie
Maldonado-Gonzalez
December 5, 1953 - February 18, 2019
Formerly of Middletown, NY
Linda Marie Maldonado-Gonzalez age 65, of Englewood, Florida and a former longtime resident of Middletown, NY sun has set on Monday February 18, 2019. She was born to Hector Maldonado and the late Estelle Caquias-Veve on December 5, 1953.
Linda grew up in the Bronx, NY with her two brothers, Hector and Steve Maldonado. They share many beautiful memories with their cousins: Stephen Hermida, John Hermida, Ruth Ann Hermida, Ralph Hermida, Maria Higgins, Robert Hermida, and Ronald Hermida. Family was Linda's passion, her nurturing soul made a huge impact on her family and friends. She was the matriarch and is considered a Queen to all who had the pleasure of entering into her space. She enjoyed relaxing on the beach while watching the sun set, gardening and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Linda is survived by her husband, Paul Gonzalez; her five children, Wayne Isaacs, Nicole Jones, Cherryse Velez, Krystal Isaacs and Staci Falu; her three stepchildren, Andrew Gonzalez, Sonja Gonzalez and Elyse Gonzalez. She is also survived by her 24 grandchildren as well as many loving relatives and friends.
Visitation hours and Services will be held on Saturday April 6, 2019 from 9-11 A.M. at the Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc., 72 West Main St. Middletown, N.Y. Burial will follow in the Orange County Veteran's Cemetery in Goshen, N.Y.
Arrangements by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 343-6023 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019