Linda R. Byrnes
February 13, 1963 - February 15, 2019
Highland Mills, NY
Linda R. Byrnes passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 15, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center in the Town of Wallkill, NY. A very strong woman with a very big heart, Linda was the daughter of the late Andrew and Marilyn Maynard Glusko.
Survivors include her loving husband Lawrence J. Byrnes, Sr., at home; her son, Daniel Byrnes of Highland Mills; her step son, Lawrence Byrnes, Jr. and his wife, Jackie of Yonkers; her step-daughters: Lori Byrnes of Poughkeepsie and Jennifer Alongi and her husband, Mark of Millbrook; her brothers: Michael Glusko of Tuxedo and John Glusko of Fishkill; two grandchildren: Brian Downey and his wife, Anna, Lawrence Joseph Byrnes III; and her great-granddaughter, Aryana Downey.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, February 19th at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY 10950. A Chapel Service will begin in the Funeral Home Tuesday Evening at 7:45 p.m. officiated by Deacon Thomas Liotta. Cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Crematory, Middle Hope, NY.
Memorial donations may be made to Hudson Valley SPCA, PO Box 356, Vails Gate, NY 12584 https://www.hudsonvalleyspca.com/donations
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019