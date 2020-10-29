1/
Linda Rachol
1947 - 2020
{ "" }
Linda Rachol
March 8, 1947 - October 28, 2020
New Windsor, NY
Beloved mother and friend aged 73, passed away on October 28th at home. Born in Greensboro, North Carolina, she is survived by her sister Sandy Kimrey, brother Alfred Williams of Greensboro NC, daughters Angela Waldbauer and Amanda Rachol of Kingston PA, six Grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.
Linda made the decision to donate herself to medical research in the hopes of helping to cure the cancer that she surrendered to. Memorial donations in her memory may be made to either The Glioblastoma Foundation (https://glioblastomafoundation.org/) or Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties (https://hospiceoforange.com/).

Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 29 to Nov. 6, 2020.
