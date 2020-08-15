Linda S. Bowers
May 23, 1957 - August 12, 2020
Hurleyville, NY
Linda S. Bowers of Hurleyville, NY passed away at the age of 63 on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Garnet Health Medical Center holding hands with her loving family. She was the daughter of the late Ruth L. Turner and George R. Risden and was born on May 23, 1957, the middle child of five children.
Growing up on the family farm in Kinnelon, NJ she was a member of the 4-H club and learned to love nature and animals. Horses and ponies were her passion from a very young age. She loved riding and caring for them and competed in many competitions where she won blue ribbons. She raised many animals throughout her life including Siamese cats. She loved her horses Mr. Chips and The Bear and spoke lovingly about the ponies she grew up with, Chocolate and Suzy. She also was a member of The American Quarter Horse Association.
Linda was a nurturer and loved making people feel beautiful. She earned her degree as a licensed cosmetologist and worked as a hairdresser for many years.
Linda always welcomed her family and friends into her home. She always had a good meal cooking on the stove and some delicious baked treats in the oven. She adored her dogs Oscar and Prada. She loved her family very much and she will be deeply missed by everyone that knew and loved her.
Linda is survived by her devoted husband, Dale Bowers who saw her as the light of his world. She is also survived by her children: James Trojahn (Cindy Patterson), April Trojahn, Amanda Dole and James Dole; her grandchildren: Anthony, Brooke, Matthew, Kylie and Colin; her siblings: Carol and Bob Heater, Lisa and Ken Gorman; her sisters-in-law: Nena Risden and Grace Napolitano and a host of extended family and friends. She was predeceased by her two brothers: George Risden and Ricky Risden.
The family would like to acknowledge and give a very special thank you for all the support, love, and care that was provided throughout Linda's stay at Garnet Health Medical Center to Dr. Michaels and Sean Murphy RN, and the entire staff of the ICU.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, August 18 at Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, 396 State Route 52, Woodbourne, NY 12788. Social distancing guidelines set forth by the New York State Department of Health will be in place; a limit of ten visitors at a time will be allowed in the funeral home and facemasks are required at all times. Donations in Linda's name can be made to the ICU at Garnet Health Medical Center, 707 East Main Street, Middletown, NY 10940.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, for further information call 845-434-7363 or visit www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com