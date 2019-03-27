|
Linda Scheidegger
March 10, 1930 - March 22, 2019
Montague, NJ
Lina Scheidegger passed away peacefully on March 22 at the age of 89. Lina was a resident of Montague for over 60 years, but had most recently resided at The Chelsea at Brookfield in White Twp, NJ. Lina was born on March 10, 1930 in Jenaz, Switzerland. She married her late husband, Walter in 1953 and they immigrated to Montague the same year.
Lina enjoyed gardening, canning, sewing, knitting, flowers, wildlife, and was known for her homemade bread. She was a faithful member of the Minisink Reformed Church in Montague, having served as deacon, food pantry coordinator and in many other roles over the years. She was a volunteer for VITA, preparing income taxes for those in need, delivered Meals on Wheels, volunteered at Bon Secors Hospital and worked part time for Montague Township as Welfare Director. Earlier she was also very active in 4H programs and the PTO. She was honored as Montague Twp. Senior Citizen of the Year.
Lina is survived by four daughters: Berta Scheidegger of Delray Beach, FL, Evalina Erbe of Hightstown, NJ, Kathy Muscat and husband, Steve of White Twp., NJ, and Margrit Thomassen and husband, Leonard of Grant, FL. She is also survived by her sister, Katharina Schiesser of Switzerland and eight grandchildren: David, Matthew and Amelia Erbe; Stephanie, Rebecca and Caroline Muscat; and Leonard and Travis Thomassen, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Richard in 1965, her husband, Walter in 1991, and her brothers, Rudolph Flury in 2018 and Joos Flury in 2013.
Visitation will be held, from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, March 29 at the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 30, at 2 PM at Minisink Reformed Church, 346 River Rd, Montague, NJ. Rev. Michael Sweeney will officiate. Interment will follow at the Minisink Cemetery, Montague, NJ.
Memorial contributions may be made to Minisink Reformed Church, PO Box 1787, Montague, NJ 07827 or to Alzheimer's NJ at alznj.org
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St, Port Jervis, NY; for information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family, visit knight-auchmoody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2019