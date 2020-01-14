|
LINDA T. KOCH
October 14, 1956 - January 12, 2020
Washingtonville, NY formerly of Cornwall, NY
Linda T. Koch, of Washingtonville, NY entered into eternal rest on January 12, 2020 at the Kaplan Family Hospice Residence in Newburgh, NY. She was 63 years old.
The daughter of the late Paul Casaccio and Virginia A. (Roselli) Casaccio, Linda was born on October 14, 1956 in Brooklyn, NY.
Linda enjoyed working in the Ophthalmology field through 2018, but mostly Linda enjoyed living. Linda's life's work was to 'live'.
Linda was a fun, loving and passionate person. She was the life of the party and could have wrote the book— 'Don't sweat the small stuff'. Her smile, quirks and silly phrases lit up every room she entered. Her spirit lives on and she is a testament to always remember to dance like no one is watching— and she did. She knew the secret to life many of us forget; and she appreciated all of the 'small things', even her small 'cookie baby car' but truly Linda realized nothing 'material' brought her joy, it was being with her family— especially her only very special daughter, Allison and her three beautiful grandchildren. Everything she did was for them; family was her life and she touched every single person with the same grace & laughter, always leaving a lasting impression. Linda lent a helping hand to all. As her mother (Ginny) said, 'God broke the mold when Linda was born.' She will be missed greatly and we (but mostly her) will make sure her spirit and soul live on through her family.
Linda is survived by her loving daughter: Allison E. O'Sullivan and her husband, Michael of Sandy Hook, CT; her grandchildren, Gabrielle, Natalie and Timothy O'Sullivan; her dear sister: Donna Racanelli of New Windsor, NY; her niece and nephew: Lauren Racanelli and Louis Racanelli (Kimberly Racanelli); and her great nieces: Rylee Racanelli and Allie Racanelli.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 17th at St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church, 46 Church Hill Road, Newtown, CT 06470.
Memorial Contributions in Linda's name may be made to Kaplan Family Hospice Residence, 800 Stony Brook Road, Newburgh, NY 12550
Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.; to send condolences please go to www.Quigleybros.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020