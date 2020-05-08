Linda Tyukodi Marshall
June 27, 1948 - April 14, 2020
Middletown, NY
Linda Tyukodi Marshall passed away on April 14, 2020 at Middletown Park Manor at the age of 71.
She was born on June 27, 1948 to the late Margaret and Ernest Tyukodi in Long Island, NY.
Linda was an avid reader and enjoyed listening to music, as well as spending time with her family. She was a strong believer of her Christian faith.
Linda is survived by her son, Frank Napolitano; her daughter, Suzanne Napolitano; grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Laura (Lou) Profenna, Dale (The late Peter) Velazquez and Donna (Bill) Challacombe; one niece and three nephews.
Linda will be dearly missed by all who loved her.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
Due to the Co-Virus 19 Pandemic, the family has decided not to have services at this time but will hold a Life Celebration at a later date. We will place a full obituary will all details when the details are confirmed. Please keep Linda and her family in your prayers during this time.
Cremation will take place at Oxford Hills Crematory, Inc., Chester, NY.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Thomas F. Flynn and Brendan T. Flynn and the staff of Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc.; to offer an online memorial please visit www.flynnfh.com
June 27, 1948 - April 14, 2020
Middletown, NY
Linda Tyukodi Marshall passed away on April 14, 2020 at Middletown Park Manor at the age of 71.
She was born on June 27, 1948 to the late Margaret and Ernest Tyukodi in Long Island, NY.
Linda was an avid reader and enjoyed listening to music, as well as spending time with her family. She was a strong believer of her Christian faith.
Linda is survived by her son, Frank Napolitano; her daughter, Suzanne Napolitano; grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Laura (Lou) Profenna, Dale (The late Peter) Velazquez and Donna (Bill) Challacombe; one niece and three nephews.
Linda will be dearly missed by all who loved her.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
Due to the Co-Virus 19 Pandemic, the family has decided not to have services at this time but will hold a Life Celebration at a later date. We will place a full obituary will all details when the details are confirmed. Please keep Linda and her family in your prayers during this time.
Cremation will take place at Oxford Hills Crematory, Inc., Chester, NY.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Thomas F. Flynn and Brendan T. Flynn and the staff of Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc.; to offer an online memorial please visit www.flynnfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 8 to May 10, 2020.