Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas J Hughes Funeral Home
1240 Saint Ann St
Scranton, PA 18504
(570) 346-3498
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Wickers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Wickers

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Linda Wickers Obituary
Linda Wickers
April 3, 2019
Rowland, PA
Linda Wickers, 68, of Rowland, PA, died Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Allied Hospice. Born in Port Jervis, NY, she was the daughter of the late Bill and Rose Tynatishon.
She was a graduate of Port Jervis High School and worked in retail.
She was a kind and helping woman with a good heart. Linda loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Surviving are two children: Eric Leger and husband, John Otero of Greeley; and Tonya Leger and Jon Kaufman; and seven grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her ex-husband, Steve Leger.
Services are private.
Arrangements by the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann St., Scranton.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now