Linda Wickers
April 3, 2019
Rowland, PA
Linda Wickers, 68, of Rowland, PA, died Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Allied Hospice. Born in Port Jervis, NY, she was the daughter of the late Bill and Rose Tynatishon.
She was a graduate of Port Jervis High School and worked in retail.
She was a kind and helping woman with a good heart. Linda loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Surviving are two children: Eric Leger and husband, John Otero of Greeley; and Tonya Leger and Jon Kaufman; and seven grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her ex-husband, Steve Leger.
Services are private.
Arrangements by the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann St., Scranton.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019