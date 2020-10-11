Linnie I. Chara
May 25, 1926 - October 9, 2020
New Hampton, NY
Linnie I. Chara, a lifelong area resident, entered into rest on Friday, October 9, 2020 at her home in New Hampton, NY. She was 94 years of age.
The daughter of the late Arthur and Florence Binch Miller, she was born on May 25, 1926 in Brooklyn, NY.
Linnie was a retired Registered Nurse and had been employed at the former Horton Memorial Hospital in Middletown. She was a member of the Denton Presbyterian Church.
Survivors include her children: Linnie J. Grodecki and her husband, Michael of New Hampton, Paul J. Chara and his wife, Maria of Minneapolis, MN and Jonathan P. Chara and his wife, Janet of Menomonie, WI; nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Linnie was predeceased by her husband, Paul Chara and sisters, Florence Bradford and Betty Mills.
Graveside services will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, October 14th at the Orange County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 111 Craigville Road, Goshen, NY. Reverend Dorinda Violante will officiate.
Memorial contributions in Linnie's name may be made to Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties Inc., 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, Middletown, NY.