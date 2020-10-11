1/
Linnie I. Chara
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linnie I. Chara
May 25, 1926 - October 9, 2020
New Hampton, NY
Linnie I. Chara, a lifelong area resident, entered into rest on Friday, October 9, 2020 at her home in New Hampton, NY. She was 94 years of age.
The daughter of the late Arthur and Florence Binch Miller, she was born on May 25, 1926 in Brooklyn, NY.
Linnie was a retired Registered Nurse and had been employed at the former Horton Memorial Hospital in Middletown. She was a member of the Denton Presbyterian Church.
Survivors include her children: Linnie J. Grodecki and her husband, Michael of New Hampton, Paul J. Chara and his wife, Maria of Minneapolis, MN and Jonathan P. Chara and his wife, Janet of Menomonie, WI; nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Linnie was predeceased by her husband, Paul Chara and sisters, Florence Bradford and Betty Mills.
Graveside services will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, October 14th at the Orange County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 111 Craigville Road, Goshen, NY. Reverend Dorinda Violante will officiate.
Memorial contributions in Linnie's name may be made to Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties Inc., 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, Middletown, NY. For directions or to send a condolence to the family please visit www.connellfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Inc. Funeral Home
26 Grove Street
Middletown, NY 10940
(845) 343-2142
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Inc. Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved