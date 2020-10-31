Lisa A. (Papo) Long
September 13, 1963 - September 30, 2020
Walden, NY
Lisa A. Long of Walden, NY entered into eternal rest on September 30, 2020 at her residence. She was 57 years old.
The daughter of the late John Papo and Dolores Jean (Robinson) Papo, Lisa was born on September 13, 1964 in Beacon, NY.
Lisa was the Seafood Manager for Price Chopper in Middletown, NY where she was well liked by both co-workers and customers alike.
Lisa was predeceased by her husband: Thomas Long. She is survived by her loving son: Christopher D. Halvorsen of New Windsor, NY; and her sister: Jennifer Martin.
Memorial Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 7th at Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc., 337 Hudson Street, Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY. Due to the continued public health concerns of COVID-19, please know that there is an occupancy limitation which may cause a wait time. Facial coverings must be worn in the funeral home at all times.
Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.; to send condolences or to get directions to the funeral home, please go to www.Quigleybros.com