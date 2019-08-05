|
|
Lisa A. Shina
January 2, 1959 - August 3, 2019
Highland Mills, NY
Lisa A. Shina passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019 at her home in Highland Mills, NY. She was 60 years old. Daughter of the Joseph and Lucille Nazzaro Shina, she was born January 2, 1959 in Cornwall, New York.
Lisa was a school psychologist/social worker with the Monroe-Woodbury School District, where she devoted her life to helping the children of the district. She was an active member of St. Patrick's Church in Highland Mills, as well as an animal activist.
Survivors include her husband Patrick Gebert; mother Lucy Shina; son Vincent Gebert and his wife Jacqueline of Whitestone, NY; daughter Danielle Corsello and her husband Frank of Highland Mills NY; her 4 grandchildren, Frankie, Mia, Tessa and Jack. Plus, several Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. She is predeceased by her father Joseph Shina.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY 10950. A Funeral Mass held at St. Patrick's Church in Highland Mills, NY on Thursday August 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will take place at St. Anastasia Cemetery in Harriman, NY.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Woodbury Animal Shelter, 71 Schunnemunk Road, Highland Mills, 845-928-7161 or to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, 800 Stoney Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019