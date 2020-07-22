Lisa Marie Karlson "Charlotte"
July 27, 1929 - July 17, 2020
Cornwall, NY
Lisa Charlotte Marie Karlson of Cornwall, NY was called to her heavenly home on July 17, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was 90 years old. The daughter of the late Axel Erikson and Esther (Dahlgren) Erikson, Lisa, more commonly known as Charlotte, was born on July 27, 1929 in Stamford, CT.
Charlotte was a retired School Bus Driver for the East Ramapo Central School District, Spring Valley, NY.
She was a devoted and loving mother to her children and Mormor/Farmor to her grandchildren. A very musically talented pianist, she used her piano and vocal skills for nearly seven decades, serving in every church in which she attended. She will be greatly missed by both family and friends.
Charlotte is survived by her daughters: Dawn Larsen of Stanfordville, NY, Yvonne Karlson of New Windsor, NY, Lisa Karlson-Priore of Cornwall, NY and Sonja Briggs of New Windsor, NY; her son: Glen Karlson of Cornwall, NY; 13 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Charlotte was predeceased by her brother: George Axel Erikson.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 26th at Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc., 337 Hudson Street, Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY. Due to the continued public health concerns of Covid-19, please know that there is an occupancy limitation which may cause a wait time. Facial coverings must be worn in the funeral home at all times.
Contributions: A memorial donation can be made to Samaritan's Purse or flowers sent to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, if preferred.
Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.