Lisa R. O'Connell
October 4, 1958 - November 23, 2019
Warwick, NY
Lisa R. O'Connell of Warwick, NY passed away on November 23, 2019. She was 61 years old.
She was born in Queens, New York on October 4, 1958 to the late Leslie J. and Barbara "Valdati" Adler.
Lisa had work as a Banker for Citi Bank in Manhattan, NY and was the co-owner of The Blarney Station in Warwick, NY. She was a dog lover.
Lisa is survived by her loving husband, John; sister, Susan Liguori and her husband, Nick of Queens, NY and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, November 26th at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 27th at St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, NY with interment private.
Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY; to send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019