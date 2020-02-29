|
Lisa Susanne Zinner-Brace
January 3, 1967 - February 24, 2020
Hastings, FL - Formerly of Port Jervis, NY
Lisa Susanne Zinner-Brace, age 53 of Hastings, Florida, and formerly of Port Jervis, NY passed away February 24, 2020, at her home. She was born in Port Jervis, NY on January 3, 1967, the daughter of the late Burkhard Zinner and Susanne Schneider Case who survives.
Lisa is also survived by her two sons, Geoffrey Outwater and his companion, Kristin Connelly of Port Jervis, Michael Brace and his companion, Kristen Conklin of Florida; her mother, Susanne Case of Sula, Montana; her beloved granddaughters, Sawyer Outwater and Jade Brace; her step-granddaughter, Madison Burigo; her sister, Terri L. DeVore-Howlett and her husband, Harold of Port Jervis; her two aunts, Pamela Unich of Texas and Helga Leibacher of Germany; her nephew, John DeVore; her loving companion, James Yocius, and several cousins. Lisa was pre-deceased by her step-father, Doug Case.
Visitation will be from 4 to 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 4th at the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. Memorial services will follow at 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Amy Garrett officiating. Private interment will take place at Pine Hill Cemetery, Sparrowbush, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Port Jervis-Deerpark Humane Society, Route 209, Port Jervis, NY 12771 or to a charity of donor's choice.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home; for information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 29 to Mar. 6, 2020