Lisa Tara Moore Lennon
April 3, 1970 - May 24, 2019
Middletown, NY
An amazing woman left this world on Friday, May 24th, 2019, peacefully in her sleep at her childhood home. Born in Cornwall, NY on April 3rd, 1970 and grew up in Middletown, NY. The youngest of five children, Lisa was beautiful inside and out, hard working, fun and funny, classy, smart, creative, loyal and compassionate. During her seven month battle with cancer Lisa showed bravery, courage, strength and grace. Treasured because she often emptied her cupboards and purse to feed others, was there emotionally and physically for neighborhood kids with single moms; full breakfast at her family's house on Saturday mornings was a given.
Lisa loved God, children, animals and gardening, ALWAYS putting family first, always leaving things and places better than she found them creating beauty wherever she went! Favorite job: property manager of 600 units in Endicott, NY.
Lisa is survived by her husband of 24 years, Kenneth H. Lennon, (who stayed by her side as a caregiver) and their sons, Brian A. and Kenneth M. Lennon all of Newburgh, NY; her parents, Arthur and Carol Moore of Middletown, NY; siblings, Loreli Pepping (Ted) of Cornwall, NY, Arthur W. Moore (Maria) of Huguenot, NY, Brenda Pucino (Joseph) of Deltona, FL, and Roderick Moore of Hillsville, VA; aunts, Laura Schelleschmidt and Loretta Umbaugh (David) of Arlington, TX; uncle, Robert Lang (Arlene) of Myrtle Beach, NC; brother and sister in law, James and Allisa Minchillo Newburgh NY; father in law, Richard Lennon of Newburgh NY; thirteen nieces and nephews; and many cousins; with Special Thanks to cousins, Phyllis and Karen Hughes of HoHoKus, NJ. Lisa was predeceased by grandparents, William and Ann Lang and Arthur W. Moore, all of Chester, NY, May Benjamin Moore of Central Valley, NY; uncles, William G. Lang and Andrew Petrosky, both of Chester, NY; aunt, Elizabeth Moore Swanson of Tulsa, OK; and mother-in-law, Katherine Lennon of Newburgh, NY.
A private family gathering in her memory will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Doulin Newburgh Funeral Home, 318 N. Montgomery Street, Newburgh, NY. m.doulinfh.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 29 to May 30, 2019