Liselotte "Lottie" Hof
September 4, 1923 - April 30, 2020
Barryville, NY
Liselotte "Lottie" Hof, age 96 of Barryville, New York, passed away April 30, 2020 at the Milford Rehabilitation & Health Care Facility in Milford, Pennsylvania.
She was born on September 4, 1923 in Germany, the daughter of Ludwig and Stefanie Mayer.
Lottie retired from Geigy Pharmaceuticals in Yonkers, NY. She was a member of St. Jacobi's Lutheran Church in Shohola, Pennsylvania. Lottie married Karl C. Hof who pre-deceased her.
She is survived by her daughter, Carolyn "Lyn" Desseauve of Barryville and her husband, Gerard of Lyon, France; her son, Karl Hof and his wife, Donna of Tafton, Pennsylvania; her beloved grandchildren: Christofer, Daniel, Susan, and Elizabeth; and her nephew, Al Phalen.
Due to the health crisis, with love and respect to Lottie's family and friends, memorial services will be held at a later time. Cremation took place at HG Smith Crematory, Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 6 to May 8, 2020.