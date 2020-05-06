Liselotte "Lottie" Hof
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Liselotte's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Liselotte "Lottie" Hof
September 4, 1923 - April 30, 2020
Barryville, NY
Liselotte "Lottie" Hof, age 96 of Barryville, New York, passed away April 30, 2020 at the Milford Rehabilitation & Health Care Facility in Milford, Pennsylvania.
She was born on September 4, 1923 in Germany, the daughter of Ludwig and Stefanie Mayer.
Lottie retired from Geigy Pharmaceuticals in Yonkers, NY. She was a member of St. Jacobi's Lutheran Church in Shohola, Pennsylvania. Lottie married Karl C. Hof who pre-deceased her.
She is survived by her daughter, Carolyn "Lyn" Desseauve of Barryville and her husband, Gerard of Lyon, France; her son, Karl Hof and his wife, Donna of Tafton, Pennsylvania; her beloved grandchildren: Christofer, Daniel, Susan, and Elizabeth; and her nephew, Al Phalen.
Due to the health crisis, with love and respect to Lottie's family and friends, memorial services will be held at a later time. Cremation took place at HG Smith Crematory, Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 6 to May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home
154 East Main Street
Port Jervis, NY 12771
(845) 856-3312
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved