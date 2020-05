Liselotte "Lottie" HofSeptember 4, 1923 - April 30, 2020Barryville, NYLiselotte "Lottie" Hof, age 96 of Barryville, New York, passed away April 30, 2020 at the Milford Rehabilitation & Health Care Facility in Milford, Pennsylvania.She was born on September 4, 1923 in Germany, the daughter of Ludwig and Stefanie Mayer.Lottie retired from Geigy Pharmaceuticals in Yonkers, NY. She was a member of St. Jacobi's Lutheran Church in Shohola, Pennsylvania. Lottie married Karl C. Hof who pre-deceased her.She is survived by her daughter, Carolyn "Lyn" Desseauve of Barryville and her husband, Gerard of Lyon, France; her son, Karl Hof and his wife, Donna of Tafton, Pennsylvania; her beloved grandchildren: Christofer, Daniel, Susan, and Elizabeth; and her nephew, Al Phalen.Due to the health crisis, with love and respect to Lottie's family and friends, memorial services will be held at a later time. Cremation took place at HG Smith Crematory, Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com