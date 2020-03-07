|
Livia Somers Harget
March 26, 2011 - March 5, 2020
Town of Greenville, NY
Livia Somers Harget of the Town of Greenville, NY passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, March 5, 2020. She was eight years old. She was born March 26, 2011 in Poughkeepsie, NY, the daughter of Eric J. and Bethany S. Harget.
Livia faced a lot of obstacles in her short life, but she always had a smile on her face. Her laughter was contagious, and one couldn't help but smile back. Livia taught us that in the midst of immense trials, joy is available. Although the world may have seen what she couldn't do, those who knew her saw what she could do. Livia loved hearing music, making art, watching her brothers play, rocking in her chair with her dad, and late night feeds with her mom. Livia helped us to slow down because to be with her was to be present and still. Livia taught us that Jesus is in control. We know with confidence she is made whole, running, dancing, singing, and feasting in the presence of the Lord.
Livia was loved dearly by parents, Eric and Bethany Harget; brothers, Owen and Levi Harget; paternal grandparents, Dianna Harget and Daniel Conklin, paternal great-grandmother, Jean TheLosen; maternal grandparents, Thomas and Janice Mortenson; loved by many aunts and uncles: Chris (Cathy) Harget, Josh (Bonnie) Mortenson, Elisa (Alex) Yost, Sarah (Jason) Gorss, Daniel (Abby) Mortenson, Ben (Carissa) Mortenson, Luke (Emily) Mortenson, Seth (Lauren) Mortenson, Lydia (Samuel) Woodard and Abigail (Taylor) Watkins; her long time teacher, Pam Myhren, many therapist, doctors, nurses, babysitters, numerous cousins, great aunts and uncles, and dear friends.
The Harget family wishes to thank the Middletown Police department, the Port Jervis middle school staff, Grace fellowship church, and innumerable family and friends for the sustaining love, support and prayers over the past nine years.
Family and friends are invited to visit from 2 to 4 & 7 to 9 p.m. on Monday, March 9 at the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, Inc., 100 East Main Street, Port Jervis, NY. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday March 10 at Evangelical Presbyterian Church of Milford, 300 Broad St., Milford, PA 18337. The family asks that everyone attending the funeral wear bright colors to celebrate Livia's life. A private burial will be held after the funeral service.
