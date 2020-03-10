|
|
Lois C. Santacroce
March 8, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Lois C. Santacroce passed away at home on March 8, 2020, in Newburgh, NY surrounded by her loving family.
Lois was the daughter of Thelma Smith Rowell and John W. Cronk and was born in 1934 in Newburgh, NY.
She attended Newburgh Schools. Lois married teenage sweetheart Joe Santacroce in 1950 and they have been married for more than 69 years.
Lois was a retired office manager and more importantly, a homemaker, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She also worked side-by-side running their own Photography Studio with husband Joe.
In addition to her loving husband Joe, she is survived by children Richard J. Santacroce and wife Gloria, Joseph E. Santacroce and wife Joanne; four grandchildren – Richard J. Santacroce Jr. (Amanda), Adam T. Santacroce (Betsy), Nicole Murphy (Dan Hunter), Craig Magariello (Jenn); eight great grandchildren - Adam Thomas "AJ" Santacroce, Isabella Skye "Bella" Santacroce, Lily Anne Santacroce, Elizabeth Rose "Lizzie" Magariello, Adam James Magariello, Angelina Marie "Lina" Faricellia, Gianna Rose Carys "Gia" Faricellia, Aria Grace Charlotte "Riri" Faricellia, and other extended family. Gloria and Joanne were like daughters to her and she loved all her family dearly. She is also survived by her cousin Shirley McGuire Licht (Richard) and family. Shirley was like a sister to her their entire lives. She was also survived by Cousin Marian Page Olive and son Bryce who she got to know later in life and cherished their relationship. She had a group of special friends including Liz, Joanne, Lois, Fay, Gertrude and others who meant the world to her. She was predeceased by her Cousin Robert "Bobby" Goldstein and Brother-in-law Pasquale "Pat" J. Santacroce.
Her family was her life. Lois loved spending time with her family and friends and making sure everyone had enough to eat. She loved a good book and especially crossword puzzles. She always had Chocolate Chip cookies and milk for her Great Grandchildren, and herself!
There will be no visitation. She will be interred in the family plot at Woodlawn Cemetery. The family will be holding a private celebration of Mom's life at the appropriate time.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties, Inc. for their wonderful support. Arrangements were made by White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, Newburgh, NY.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to or Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties, Inc.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020