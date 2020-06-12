Lois E. Ulatowski
July 5, 1949 - June 3, 2020
New Windsor, NY
Lois E. Ulatowski of New Windsor, formerly of Philadelphia, PA and Monroe, NY passed away on June 3, 2020. Lois was born in Philadelphia on July 5, 1949 to Louis and Alice Flite. She married Dennis M. Ulatowski, Sr. on May 24, 1969 and just last year they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.
Lois worked for many years as a corporate secretary at the Warwick Savings Bank. She loved cooking and trying new recipes, enjoyed entertainment and news programs, reading and shopping, but mostly she cherished good conversations and time spent with family and friends. Lois will always be remembered for her selflessness, her kindness and for being a loving wife and mother, as well as for her immense joy of being a grandmother to her seven grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Dennis Sr.; son, Dennis Jr. and wife, Jodi, son, Jeffrey and wife, Wendy, daughter, Jaime and husband, Edward. She is also survived by her four brothers: Robert (Patricia), William (Ruth), Charles (Mary Jo), and Stephen (Kathleen). She will be dearly missed by her seven grandchildren: Scott, Luna, Scarlett, Mira, Connor, Patrick and Dillon. Lois will also be remembered fondly by her brothers-in-law and their wives, many loving nephews and nieces, as well as by her dear friends, her children's friends and extended family members, and her neighbors.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations made in her memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital would be appreciated.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
July 5, 1949 - June 3, 2020
New Windsor, NY
Lois E. Ulatowski of New Windsor, formerly of Philadelphia, PA and Monroe, NY passed away on June 3, 2020. Lois was born in Philadelphia on July 5, 1949 to Louis and Alice Flite. She married Dennis M. Ulatowski, Sr. on May 24, 1969 and just last year they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.
Lois worked for many years as a corporate secretary at the Warwick Savings Bank. She loved cooking and trying new recipes, enjoyed entertainment and news programs, reading and shopping, but mostly she cherished good conversations and time spent with family and friends. Lois will always be remembered for her selflessness, her kindness and for being a loving wife and mother, as well as for her immense joy of being a grandmother to her seven grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Dennis Sr.; son, Dennis Jr. and wife, Jodi, son, Jeffrey and wife, Wendy, daughter, Jaime and husband, Edward. She is also survived by her four brothers: Robert (Patricia), William (Ruth), Charles (Mary Jo), and Stephen (Kathleen). She will be dearly missed by her seven grandchildren: Scott, Luna, Scarlett, Mira, Connor, Patrick and Dillon. Lois will also be remembered fondly by her brothers-in-law and their wives, many loving nephews and nieces, as well as by her dear friends, her children's friends and extended family members, and her neighbors.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations made in her memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital would be appreciated.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.