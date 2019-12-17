|
|
Lois Viola Broughton
February 3, 1920 - December 17, 2019
East Greenbush, NY
Lois Viola Broughton, 99 years old, of East Greenbush, New York, passed away on Tuesday, December 17th, 2019, following a short illness.
Lois was born in Goshen, NY on February 3, 1920, as the daughter of the late Lewis and Susan (Labar) Mabee. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Ivan Henry Broughton of Middletown, NY and by her son, Gary Broughton of Clarksburg, West Virginia, as well as her two sisters, Bernice Mapes and Mildred Gunther. She is survived by two children, son and daughter, Ronald Broughton of Rome, NY, and Hollie Broughton Kennedy of East Greenbush, NY; two daughters-in-law Roberta Broughton of Rome, NY, and Diane Broughton of Staten Island; and four grandchildren, Todd Broughton of Clarksburg, WV, Eric (Danette) Broughton of Rome, NY, TJ Kennedy of Troy, NY, Megan Kennedy of East Greenbush, NY; and five great-grandchildren, Erika Broughton of Long Island, NY, Isabelle Broughton of Rome, NY, Allison and Madison Broughton of Clarksburg, WV, and Atlas Burnham of Troy, NY; and several nieces and nephews.
Lois always shared fond memories of her childhood growing up on the family farm in Goshen, helping to care for the cows, horses, chickens, as well as harvesting fruits and vegetables. Lois's favorite hobbies included walking, reading, gardening, baking, sewing and knitting, and horseback riding. She was known for power walking in and around Middletown, NY on a daily basis near the Orange County Community College. She liked to sew mittens, hats, scarfs and blankets as gifts for friends and family. When her husband Ivan was alive, she enjoyed going out dancing on Friday nights with friends and family. After attending Goshen High School (Class of 1937) and Ryder College in New Jersey, she enjoyed many years of employment working for Goshen Savings Bank prior to retiring in 1985.
Funeral from the W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Avenue, Rensselaer, Friday at 1 PM. All are welcome to attend. Relatives and friends are invited and may call Friday prior to the service from 11-1 PM. Burial will be in the Warwick Cemetery in Warwick, NY.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in her honor to Mohawk Hudson Humane Society or Middletown NY Police Benevolent Association. Condolence page at www.wjlyonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 17 to Dec. 20, 2019