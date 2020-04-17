Home

Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home
17 Oakland Avenue
Warwick, NY 10990
(845) 986-4331
Lois Wright


1945 - 2020
Lois Wright Obituary
Lois Wright
February 3, 1945 - April 11, 2020
Warwick, NY
Lois (Johnson) Wright, of Warwick, NY, passed away on April 11, 2020. She was born February 3, 1945 in Brooklyn, NY to Emery and Astrid Johnson.
Lois moved to Monroe, NY at the age of 10 and graduated from Monroe Woodbury High School. Lois was named Miss Monroe in 1961. After graduating, she worked at Union Carbide in Tuxedo, NY, and later spent many enjoyable years as a successful realtor in Orange County, NY.
Lois was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend who enjoyed life and brought love and happiness to so many. Her favorite place to be was at her cabin on Osgood Pond with her devoted husband, "Sheamus." Her midnight Thanksgiving dinners will always be remembered with love and laughter. Lois will be forever loved and missed by those who knew her.
She is predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Jim Wright. She is survived by her son, Brian Wright; her daughter, Nicole Wright Benzie and husband Larry; her grandchildren, Zachary and Keira Benzie; her twin brother, Billy Johnson and his wife Alicia of Colorado; her brother, Jimmy Johnson and his wife Sue of Michigan; and nieces and nephews.
Private arrangements were made due to the restrictions on public gatherings, by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
