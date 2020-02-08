|
|
Lola Mae Lobb
December 31, 1928 - February 8, 2020
Montgomery, NY
Lola Mae Lobb of Montgomery, NY passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Middletown Park Manor, Middletown, NY. The daughter of the late John and Lillie Ayers Specht, she was born on December 31, 1928 in Newton, NJ. She was 91 years old. Lola was a nurse at Horton Hospital, Middletown, NY and the widow of the late William H. Lobb, II.
Survivors are her daughter, Linda Serra and her husband, Paul of Port St. Lucy, FL; son, William Lobb III and his wife, Nancy of Montgomery; sister-in-law, Gail Specht; grandchildren: Kimberly, Jason, Terri, Frankie, and Tammy, several other grandchildren; great-grandchildren, and great great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Lola was predeceased by her sisters: Naomi Specht, Virginia Spencer and Leona Pittenger, her brothers, Harry and Harold Specht and her longtime companion, Frank B. Currier.
A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 13th at the Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, 39 Orchard St., Walden, NY. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 14th at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Hamptonburgh Cemetery, Campbell Hall, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, Inc.; for further information or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.gridleyhoran.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020