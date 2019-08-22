Home

POWERED BY

Services
T S Purta Funeral Home
22 Glenmere Ave
Florida, NY 10921
(845) 651-7711
Resources
More Obituaries for Loraine Timmerman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loraine R. Winschel Prediger Timmerman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Loraine R. Winschel Prediger Timmerman Obituary
Loraine R Winschel Prediger Timmerman
May 25, 1925 - August 20, 2019
Florida, NY
Loraine R Winschel Prediger Timmerman of Florida, NY entered to rest on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. She was 94. Loraine was the daughter of the late Andrew G. Winschel and the late Philomena T. Ponder. She was born May 25, 1925 in Belgigue, Missouri.
Loraine was a person who believed in both giving to and participating in her community. She did so by joining many community groups such as the Rockland County Hudsoneers, The Warwick Red Hats Club, Warwick Golden Seniors and the Warwick Valley Chorale which culminated in one of her proudest moments of performing at Carnegie Hall. Loraine was an avid seamstress and for the Country's Bicentennial crafted an American Flag which was accepted by Rosalynn Carter. To this day it is still displayed in the White House Library. She was also an enthusiastic NASCAR race fan and cheered on her favorite driver Dale Earnhardt Junior well into her 90s.
She is survived by her children: Diane Filkins (Ladson, SC) Theresa Karlewicz and husband, Donald (Florida, NY) and Mark Prediger (Nanuet, NY). Predeceasing her were her sons, Willard H. Prediger Jr. (Warwick, NY) and Luke K. Timmerman (Thiells, NY) She is also survived by her grandchildren Tracey Hatlee (Clifton Park, NY) Clifford Pfeiffer (Ladson, SC) Chris Karlewicz (Emeryville, CA) Devin Prediger (New Milford, NJ) Vanessa Karlewicz (Florida, NY) Kelsey Prediger (Nyack, NY) Ashley Timmerman (Thiells, NY) and Nicholas Timmerman (Thiells, NY) She is also survived by ten great-grandchildren and one great great-granddaughter, as well as her sister, Marie Hayden (Perryville, MO)
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, August 26th at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, New York 10921. Funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, August 27 at Saint Stephen's Church, 75 Sandfordville Rd., Warwick NY. Following the Mass will be the burial services at Saint Joseph Cemetery, 222 Pecks Rd., Pittsfield Massachusetts.
In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made in Loraine's honor to St. Stephens Church
https://ststephenchurchwarwick.org/weshare-online-giving
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of T.S. Purta Funeral Home, Florida NY; to send a condolence online, or for directions please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Loraine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now