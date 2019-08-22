|
|
Loraine R Winschel Prediger Timmerman
May 25, 1925 - August 20, 2019
Florida, NY
Loraine R Winschel Prediger Timmerman of Florida, NY entered to rest on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. She was 94. Loraine was the daughter of the late Andrew G. Winschel and the late Philomena T. Ponder. She was born May 25, 1925 in Belgigue, Missouri.
Loraine was a person who believed in both giving to and participating in her community. She did so by joining many community groups such as the Rockland County Hudsoneers, The Warwick Red Hats Club, Warwick Golden Seniors and the Warwick Valley Chorale which culminated in one of her proudest moments of performing at Carnegie Hall. Loraine was an avid seamstress and for the Country's Bicentennial crafted an American Flag which was accepted by Rosalynn Carter. To this day it is still displayed in the White House Library. She was also an enthusiastic NASCAR race fan and cheered on her favorite driver Dale Earnhardt Junior well into her 90s.
She is survived by her children: Diane Filkins (Ladson, SC) Theresa Karlewicz and husband, Donald (Florida, NY) and Mark Prediger (Nanuet, NY). Predeceasing her were her sons, Willard H. Prediger Jr. (Warwick, NY) and Luke K. Timmerman (Thiells, NY) She is also survived by her grandchildren Tracey Hatlee (Clifton Park, NY) Clifford Pfeiffer (Ladson, SC) Chris Karlewicz (Emeryville, CA) Devin Prediger (New Milford, NJ) Vanessa Karlewicz (Florida, NY) Kelsey Prediger (Nyack, NY) Ashley Timmerman (Thiells, NY) and Nicholas Timmerman (Thiells, NY) She is also survived by ten great-grandchildren and one great great-granddaughter, as well as her sister, Marie Hayden (Perryville, MO)
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, August 26th at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, New York 10921. Funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, August 27 at Saint Stephen's Church, 75 Sandfordville Rd., Warwick NY. Following the Mass will be the burial services at Saint Joseph Cemetery, 222 Pecks Rd., Pittsfield Massachusetts.
In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made in Loraine's honor to St. Stephens Church
https://ststephenchurchwarwick.org/weshare-online-giving
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of T.S. Purta Funeral Home, Florida NY; to send a condolence online, or for directions please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019