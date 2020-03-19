|
|
Lorena Innis Randazzo
August 19, 1925 - March 17, 2020
Coldenham, NY
Lorena Innis Randazzo, longtime resident of Coldenham, passed away at Sapphire Nursing at Meadow Hill on March 17, 2020. She was 94. Lorena was born to the late LeRoy and Martha Bidwell Innis on August 19, 1925. She was born in Pontiac, Illinois. Lorena was a dedicated wife to the late Frank Randazzo for many years.
Lorena attended Coldenham's "One room" School house with Jane Allen as her teacher. She was a graduate of Walden High School. Lorena was a longtime member of the Coldenham Reformed Presbytarian Church and the Brick Reformed Church. She was a Sunday school and Vacation Bible School Teacher for many years. She was a member of the Coldenham Garden Club and the Thursday Club at Coldenham Presbytarian. Lorena played an important role in the Coldenham Church Restoration. She was also a member of the Women's Missionary Society. Lorena worked at Stinson Aircraft as a riveter during World War II. She was a faithful wife and dedicated mother. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Lorena is survived by her daughter, Wanda Lynch and husband, John of Walden; son, Pastor Brian J. Randazzo and wife, J.J. of Rock Tavern; brother-in-law, David Wilson of Montgomery; grandchildren: Bryan (Debbie) , Andrew (Lina), Joseph (Johanna), Jonathan (Sarah) and Michael (Courtney); great-grandchildren: Collin, Daniel, Desmond, Sean, Linus, Ayden, Delilah, Adelayde, Charlotte and Aaron; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters, Mae Kaiser and Martha Wilson.
Services for Lorena will be held privately at the Brick Reformed Church, Rte 17K Montgomery, NY. Burial will be in the Wallkill Valley Cemetery, Route 52 Walden, NY. A memorial will held at a later date.
In-lieu of flowers, friends may make contributions to the Brick Reformed Church 1582 NY-17K, Montgomery, NY 12549.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020