Lorenzo "Larry" J. Derasmo
June 6, 1929 - August 3, 2019
Warwick, NY
Lorenzo "Larry" J. Derasmo, a longtime resident of Warwick, NY passed away at St. Anthony Community Hospital on August 3, 2019. He was 90 years old.
Born in the Bronx on June 6, 1929, he was one of four children born to the late Anthony and Anna Derasmo.
Larry was the owner of a Boar's Head Provisions route in the Tri-State area. He later drove a school bus for 14 years for the Warwick Valley School District. Larry was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was a lifelong Mets fan and he loved to watch boxing. He enjoyed watching Jeopardy! and was a real history buff.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Angelina; sons Larry and his partner Rosemary of Cortlandt Manor, NY and Philip of Warwick, NY; daughter Anna LaRegina and her husband Jack of Florida, NY; five grandchildren: Laurence Derasmo of Las Vegas, NV, Jacqueline Thomson of Beaverton, Ontario, Canada, Lara Derasmo of Stouffville, Ontario, Canada, Alex Cubi of Pine Bush, NY and Anthony LaRegina of Florida, NY; three great-grandchildren: Austin, Ellie and Blake Thomson. He was predeceased by his loving brothers, Dominic, Joseph and Vito Derasmo.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, August 8 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick.
Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019