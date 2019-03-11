|
Loretta "Lori" Bruggemann
February 10, 1947 - March 11, 2019
Walden, NY
Loretta "Lori" Bruggemann, a longtime resident of Walden, NY, formerly of Port Chester, NY, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019, in Newburgh. She was 72. The daughter of the late Louis and Connie Covino Bisignano, she was born February 10, 1947 in White Plains, NY
Lori was a member of the Thomas A. Edison Elementary School PTA, past president and founding member of Pack 1 Port Chester Cub Scouts, and was a retired sales clerk for Wal Mart in Newburgh. She enjoyed traveling, spending time with her children and grandchildren, as well as her great grandchildren, and had a great love for her dogs.
Survivors include her husband, Harold H. Bruggemann Jr.; children, Harold, Cheryl, Laurie, Lois, Margret; grandchildren, Marc, Sara, Emma, Leia, Vincent, Harold, Courtney, Luke, Will, Valerie; great grandchildren, Sariyah, Jahiem, Benson, Hayes; aunts and uncles, Emma Covino, Nicolina "Nicki" Covino, Mary Bisignano, Angelo Delborgo.
Along with her parents, she was predeceased by her siblings, Louis "Butch" Bisignano, and Nicholas Bisignano.
Visitation will be Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Millspaugh Funeral Home, 22 Bank St.,Walden, NY.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, March 15, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at Most Precious Blood, Walnut St., Walden, NY. Fr. Tom Colucci will officiate. Burial will be in Wallkill Valley Cemetery in Walden, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Walden Humane Society, P.O. Box 135, Walden, NY 12586.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors. For directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2019