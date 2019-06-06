|
Loretta J. Ridella
November 7, 1935 - June 5, 2019
Warwick, NY - Formerly of Cresskill, NJ
Loretta J. Ridella of Warwick, NY (formerly of Cresskill, NJ), passed peacefully away at home, with her loving husband by her side on June 5, 2019. She was 83 years old.
Born in Bergenfield, NJ on November 11, 1935 as one of six children to the late John V. and Louise (Bartholf) Bauer.
Loretta was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Her grandchildren were the light of her life and she will truly be missed by all of them.
Loretta was former President of Cresskill Women's Club, an avid bowler, member of the Warwick Valley Gardeners and an active participant in the Warwick Grove Community.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Al; their children: Al Ridella and his wife Linda of Warwick, Renee Gardner and her husband Scott of Warwick, NY, Jacklyn Holzel and her husband James of Landsdale, PA, and Janet Rota and her husband Robert of Closter, NJ; three sisters: Louise Utter, Judy Mirrer, Mary Jane Urbeck; two brothers: Robert Bauer and Thomas Bauer; 12 grandchildren: Erica, Catherine, Matthew, Thomas, Andrew, Edward, William, Jack, Melissa, Christopher, Anthony and Nicolas; many nieces and nephews; and many grandnieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Sunday, June 9 at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:45 a.m. on Monday, June 10 at St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick. Interment will follow the Mass in Garden of Memories Cemetery, Township of Washington, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to AG Bell Association of the Deaf/HH, 3417 Volta Place NW, Washington DC 20007 or , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis,TN 38105 or Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties, 800 Stony Brook Ct., Newburgh, NY 12550.
Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 6 to June 7, 2019