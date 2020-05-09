Loretta M. Reimer
January 31, 1928 - May 8, 2020
Hortonville, NY
Loretta M. Reimer of Hortonville, NY, a retired Accounts Manager at the former Fleet bank in Callicoon, NY died on Friday May 8, 2020 at Catskill Regional Medical Center, Harris, NY. She was 92. The daughter of the late August and Loretta Menges Knack, she was born January 31, 1928 in White Sulphur Springs, NY. She was predeceased in 2015 by her husband of 63 years, Henry F. Reimer.
Loretta is survived by her sons: Dennis Reimer (Nicole Wahan) of Seattle, WA, Thomas Reimer (Debra) of Hortonville, and Lee Reimer (Cathy) of Hortonville; two daughters-in-law: Dawn Reimer of Abingdon, MD and Christine Reimer of Callicoon, NY; her grandchildren: Devon (Tom) DePonty of Alexandria ,VA, Daria (Dan) Bauernschmidt of Abingdon, MD, Ashley Reimer of Philadelphia, PA, Sabrina (Alex) Steinberg of Glenmoore, PA, Bret Reimer of Hortonville, Brad (Kasi) Reimer of Hortonville, and Bryce Reimer of Hortonville; four great-grandchildren: Lennon Bauernschmidt, Chase Steinberg, Camden DePonty and Everly Reimer; her sister, Erma Carlson of Livingston Manor and by nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband Henry, Loretta was predeceased by her son, Craig August Reimer and by two brothers, Bernard and Albert Knack.
Services will be private and interment will be in the Hortonville Cemetery Hortonville, NY.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Upper Delaware Ambulance Corps or the Hortonville Fire Department.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Stewart-Murphy Funeral Home Callicoon, NY 845-887-4900. To send condolences please visit stewartmurphyfh.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 9 to May 10, 2020.