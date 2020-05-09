Loretta M. Reimer
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Loretta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Loretta M. Reimer
January 31, 1928 - May 8, 2020
Hortonville, NY
Loretta M. Reimer of Hortonville, NY, a retired Accounts Manager at the former Fleet bank in Callicoon, NY died on Friday May 8, 2020 at Catskill Regional Medical Center, Harris, NY. She was 92. The daughter of the late August and Loretta Menges Knack, she was born January 31, 1928 in White Sulphur Springs, NY. She was predeceased in 2015 by her husband of 63 years, Henry F. Reimer.
Loretta is survived by her sons: Dennis Reimer (Nicole Wahan) of Seattle, WA, Thomas Reimer (Debra) of Hortonville, and Lee Reimer (Cathy) of Hortonville; two daughters-in-law: Dawn Reimer of Abingdon, MD and Christine Reimer of Callicoon, NY; her grandchildren: Devon (Tom) DePonty of Alexandria ,VA, Daria (Dan) Bauernschmidt of Abingdon, MD, Ashley Reimer of Philadelphia, PA, Sabrina (Alex) Steinberg of Glenmoore, PA, Bret Reimer of Hortonville, Brad (Kasi) Reimer of Hortonville, and Bryce Reimer of Hortonville; four great-grandchildren: Lennon Bauernschmidt, Chase Steinberg, Camden DePonty and Everly Reimer; her sister, Erma Carlson of Livingston Manor and by nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband Henry, Loretta was predeceased by her son, Craig August Reimer and by two brothers, Bernard and Albert Knack.
Services will be private and interment will be in the Hortonville Cemetery Hortonville, NY.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Upper Delaware Ambulance Corps or the Hortonville Fire Department.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Stewart-Murphy Funeral Home Callicoon, NY 845-887-4900. To send condolences please visit stewartmurphyfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Interment
Hortonville Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stewart-Murphy Funeral Home Inc
34 Upper Main St
Callicoon, NY 12723
(845) 887-4900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved