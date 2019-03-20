|
Loretta Riordan
July 1, 1926 - March 19, 2019
Blauvelt, NY
Loretta Riordan, age 92, passed away on March 19th and will be sadly missed. Daughter of the late Dan and Loretta Jenks, she was born on July 1, 1926. She was a graduate of Brooklyn's Bishop McDonald High School and grew up in Queens, NY rooting for the Brooklyn Dodgers. She was a huge fan of Big Band Music and loved to sing and dance to it.
Loretta married Joe Riordan and they moved to Blauvelt where they raised four children and instilled a strong work ethic in each of them. Together they shared 54 years of marriage. Loretta took pride in being a devoted wife, a loving mother, and homemaker. Family and friends were at the center of her life. She was a gifted storyteller who found great joy in sharing stories of her experiences and childhood. Loretta was a giving person who always lent a hand to anyone who asked.
Her cooking and baking talents were the delight of family and friends who looked forward to tasting her culinary accomplishments. Just a few of her specialties were Swedish meatballs, crumb cake, grasshopper pie, and tea-time tassies. She loved family vacations in Vermont, and her Friday fish fries for the "weekly catch" were memorable events.
Loretta was known for her generosity of services. She was a long time volunteer as Bingo Coordinator at St. Catharine's in Blauvelt, and for her help to the CYO. Loretta was President of the school PTA and joined the Ladies Guild. Later in life she tapped into her long neglected artistic side and learned to crochet and create decorative craft pieces. She frequently donated her craft pieces to add a touch of class to a wedding or other social event.
Loretta had an active social life and adventurous spirit. She loved getting together every week with a wonderful group of ladies at Hogan's Diner in Orangeburg. For many years she helped organize West Point Tailgate Parties for a group of people from the Blauvelt-Orangeburg area. She helped organize trips to plays down in NYC. Loretta loved attending Joan Dunn's Super Bowl Party every year as well as going on the Williams Lake trips with neighbors. On her beloved trips to Metcalf Pond, Vermont, she was frequently accompanied by relatives and friends. After retiring, she started to travel and visited Switzerland, Hawaii, Ireland, France, and the Grand Canyon/American West area.
After raising her children , she worked as a purchasing agent for Schwartz BioResearch, St. Dominic's Home, and St. Agatha's Home. Later Loretta worked in the tax receiver's office at Orangetown Town Hall.
Loretta was predeceased by her husband Joe Riordan, brothers Jack Jenks and Dan Jenks, and sister, Virginia Jacques. She is survived by her loving children, Loretta Maloney and husband, Joe; son, Dan Riordan and partner, Tess Miranda; son, Joe Riordan and wife, Maryann of Austin, Texas; daughter, Eileen Riordan; four grandchildren, Michael, Megan (Evan), Brian, and John; three great-grandchildren, Liam, Leah, and Norah; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family.
A special thanks goes to the staffs at both New Windsor Country Inn and Braemar Living at Wallkill who provided her with much love and care and who were so kind and considerate. She greatly enjoyed her stay at both places.
A Funeral Mass will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, March 23rd at St. Catharine's Church in Blauvelt with burial to follow at Rockland Cemetery in Sparkill. Visiting hours will be 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m., Friday, March 22nd at the Moritz Funeral Home in Tappan.
In memory of Loretta, donations to the would be greatly appreciated ().
Moritz Funeral Home, 98 Route 303, Tappan, NY 10983. 845-359-0890. www.moritzfh.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019