1/1
Loretta V. Walker
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Loretta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Loretta V. Walker
June 7, 1942 - October 22, 2020
Whiting, NJ - Formerly of Middletown, NY
Loretta V. Walker, 78 of Whiting NJ, passed away on October 22, 2020. Born June 7, 1942, in Brooklyn, NY, Loretta lived most of her adult life in Middletown, NY, before moving to NJ in 2018.
Loretta worked in the deli dept. of Shop-Rite in both Wallkill, NY and Forked River, NJ combined for over 35 years before retiring. She was a member of Christian Faith Fellowship, Middletown, NY, and faithfully served as a greeter within the church for several years before moving to NJ. Loretta loved to sing and dance and could often be found on the dance floor at family weddings and parties. She enjoyed riding on the back of a motorcycle and loved winning gifts and raffles when attending Rolling Thunder charity and fundraising events.
Loretta is predeceased by her parents, Fred and Cecelia (nee Grandelli) Graden; her first husband, John Sochinski; her second husband, John Purgatorio; her brother, Fred Graden; and by her sisters, Ann Doelger, Angela Smith, and Florence Scharf. She is also predeceased by her godson, Eddie Healy; son-in-law, Keith (Joe) McLaughlin; her daughter-in-law, Deborah Graden; and by her grandson, Thomas Graden.
Loretta is survived by her sister, Dorothy DeRose; her brother, Paul Graden; her children: Fred Graden and his partner, Tammie Smith, Donna McLaughlin, James Sochinski and his wife, Wanda and Tracey Sochinski and her partner, John McGovern; her grandchildren: Melody Graden, Joseph Scialampo and his wife, Kelly, Fred Graden and his wife, Marja, Michael McLaughlin and his fiancé, Rebecca Perry, Tabitha McLaughlin, Matthew Sochinski and Benjamin Sochinski; her 11 great-grandchildren; her two great great-grandchildren; and by a large family of nieces and nephews and a host of friends that all loved her dearly.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her visitation from 5 to 8 p.m., with her funeral service at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27 at the George S. Hassler Funeral Home, 980 Bennetts Mills Rd., Jackson, NJ. A private cremation will follow. CDC attendance guidelines will be followed, and face masks will be required. For directions, further information, and to send condolence messages to the family, please visit www.hasslerfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
George S. Hassler Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
27
Funeral service
07:30 PM
George S. Hassler Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
George S. Hassler Funeral Home
980 Bennetts Mills Rd.
Jackson Township, NJ 08527
(732) 364-6808
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by George S. Hassler Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved