Loretta V. Walker
June 7, 1942 - October 22, 2020
Whiting, NJ - Formerly of Middletown, NY
Loretta V. Walker, 78 of Whiting NJ, passed away on October 22, 2020. Born June 7, 1942, in Brooklyn, NY, Loretta lived most of her adult life in Middletown, NY, before moving to NJ in 2018.
Loretta worked in the deli dept. of Shop-Rite in both Wallkill, NY and Forked River, NJ combined for over 35 years before retiring. She was a member of Christian Faith Fellowship, Middletown, NY, and faithfully served as a greeter within the church for several years before moving to NJ. Loretta loved to sing and dance and could often be found on the dance floor at family weddings and parties. She enjoyed riding on the back of a motorcycle and loved winning gifts and raffles when attending Rolling Thunder charity and fundraising events.
Loretta is predeceased by her parents, Fred and Cecelia (nee Grandelli) Graden; her first husband, John Sochinski; her second husband, John Purgatorio; her brother, Fred Graden; and by her sisters, Ann Doelger, Angela Smith, and Florence Scharf. She is also predeceased by her godson, Eddie Healy; son-in-law, Keith (Joe) McLaughlin; her daughter-in-law, Deborah Graden; and by her grandson, Thomas Graden.
Loretta is survived by her sister, Dorothy DeRose; her brother, Paul Graden; her children: Fred Graden and his partner, Tammie Smith, Donna McLaughlin, James Sochinski and his wife, Wanda and Tracey Sochinski and her partner, John McGovern; her grandchildren: Melody Graden, Joseph Scialampo and his wife, Kelly, Fred Graden and his wife, Marja, Michael McLaughlin and his fiancé, Rebecca Perry, Tabitha McLaughlin, Matthew Sochinski and Benjamin Sochinski; her 11 great-grandchildren; her two great great-grandchildren; and by a large family of nieces and nephews and a host of friends that all loved her dearly.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her visitation from 5 to 8 p.m., with her funeral service at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27 at the George S. Hassler Funeral Home, 980 Bennetts Mills Rd., Jackson, NJ. A private cremation will follow. CDC attendance guidelines will be followed, and face masks will be required. For directions, further information, and to send condolence messages to the family, please visit www.hasslerfuneralhome.com