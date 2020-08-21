Lori-Ann Brill Awwad
August 29, 1962 - March 21, 2020
New Windsor, NY
Lori-Ann Brill Awwad of New Windsor entered into rest, after a brief illness on Saturday, March 21, 2020. She was 57.
Lori-Ann was born on August 29, 1962 in Manhattan, NY to Leo and Leonia (Spivack) Brill. She was a retired special education teacher from both the Wallkill Central and Newburgh City School Districts.
Lori-Ann found joy in her family especially her son, Hasan Awwad whom she was extremely proud of and loved very much. Lori-Ann was an avid fan of Figure skating and competed herself in her youth. She competed in Lake Placid, NY in 1979. The year before the "Miracle on Ice", she placed 9th out of over two hundred competitors.
Lori-Ann is survived by her loving son, Hasan Awwad of Oneonta, NY; her sisters, Emily Butler of Queens, NY and Donna Rein of Newburgh, NY; her brothers: Robert and his wife, of Westfield, NJ, Joseph and his wife, of Ocala, FL and Michael and his wife of Gardiner, NY; her companion, Timothy McCool; as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews whom she loved very much. Lori-Ann was predeceased by her parents, Leo and Leonia Brill.
Due to COVID-19, a private graveside service was held at Cedar Hill Cemetery Newburgh, NY.
A celebration of Lori-Ann's life has been scheduled on August 29th, 2020. To learn more and to RSVP please visit, https://www.facebook.com/events/653668091903402/
Arrangements were under the care of White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Road, Newburgh, NY.