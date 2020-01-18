|
Lori J. (Schaefer) Hastings
January 30, 1962 - November 26, 2019
Monticello, NY
Lori J. (Schaefer) Hastings of Monticello passed away after a long illness on November 26, 2019 in Monticello, New York. She was 57.
She was the daughter of the late Elinor Singelsether Schaefer and Walter A. "Bucky" Schaefer, born on January 30, 1962 in Monticello, NY.
Lori was a 30-year employee of AT&T, spending most of her career in Syracuse, NY as a member of the Global Salesforce Team, and retiring in 2009. Thereafter, she returned home to Sullivan County and held positions at Smoker's Choice of Rock Hill; and with the Towns of Bethel and Thompson. In her final two years of retirement, she devoted herself to caring full-time for her mother before Elinor's entry into long-term care at the Skilled Nursing Unit of Catskill Regional Medical Center.
Lori attended the Gardnertown United Methodist Church in Newburgh (where her mother was the church secretary for 15 years). She strongly supported . During the time she was not actively caring for her mother, she found time to enjoy her retirement by cooking and baking for family and friends, reading books on a wide variety of subjects, and watching historical documentaries.
Left behind to cherish her memory are her husband, Glenn C. Hastings, at home; her sister, Karen Linen and brother-in-law, John Linen of Rock Hill; beloved niece and goddaughter, Allison Linen of New City; stepchildren: Shannon Haas (husband Thomas) of Wurtsboro, and Eric Hastings (wife Amber), Stephanie Hastings, and James "Jay" Hastings, all of the State of Texas; and step-grandchildren, Rory Reign Haas and Charles Scott Hastings.
Lori is further survived by her stepmother, Linda Schaefer, and good friend Donald Rupp; stepsister, Jacqueline Mele (husband Louis and son Nicholas); two aunts, Marlene Dexter and Mary Anne North; one uncle, Dr. Anthony Annunziata; cousins, Kathleen Ronstrom (husband Kevin) and Patricia Seward; Patricia's children, Mary, Jeffrey and Kyle; and cousin Rhiannon Annunziata, daughter of her late cousin Wendy Annunziata. She was also predeceased by her brother, Gary John Schaefer.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in Lori's memory to , P. O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929.
A graveside memorial service will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at the family plot at Evergreen Cemetery on Route 17-B, Bethel, NY, with the Rev. Paul Minton officiating. Joint interment of Lori's and Elinor's ashes will take place immediately after the service, and Lori's final resting place will be with her beloved parents and grandparents, cousin Wendy, and brother, Gary John.
Arrangements are under the direction of Colonial Ramsay Funeral Home; for further information, please call 845-794-2700 or visit www.colonialramsayfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020